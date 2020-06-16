Vizitor - A Chandigarh startup helping businesses operate post lockdown

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] June 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vizitor, a leader in the cloud-based visitor management system has announced a free touchless visitor management & contact tracing solution to help businesses reopen securely post lockdown.

Vizitor provides businesses with a fully contactless screening and check-in process for their visitors. Vizitor is an easy-to-deploy solution to make sure your visitors and employees both are safe during this time of COVID-19.

The contactless method enables the businesses to safely operate and manage the return of their guests as well as employees amidst this COVID-19 pandemic.

Vizitor is the first company in the market to provide businesses with a health mode that helps detect if a person came from a containment zone and visitor screening with questions about recent health and temperature checks.

Employees can manage visitors and can accept or deny admission of visitors according to their priority. With advanced facial recognition & Geo Attendance, employees can sign-in in a contactless manner ensuring the safety of employees and guests.

Currently, Vizitor is helping 250 plus businesses globally to operate safely amidst this pandemic. The list of clients includes some big names Shiprocket, Digicel, Redcarpet, Kazo, Axio Bio, Veolia in 15 plus countries like India, USA, UK, Australia, Africa, Malaysia.

Vizitor is also one of the four Indian startups selected for Y Combinator's Startup School equity-free USD 15k funding.

Vizitor is currently available on the web, android, and iOS platforms to make sure every business can access it. A business can easily understand and book a demo for the product via their official website: www.vizitorapp.com

"Currently, India is facing an accelerated growth in COVID-19 cases and at the same time businesses have to open to sustain. We are trying as much as we can to contribute to society by leveraging the use of technology. Current scenarios for check-ins are manual and prone to spreading viruses. Unless employees and visitors will not feel safe inside the workplace it's difficult to re-open offices, so contactless visitor management and contact tracing solutions are the way forward for a safe & secure work environment," said Gaurav Saini, Founder & CEO, Vizitor.

In tier 2 and tier 3 cities, businesses are operating with minimum or no safety. Vizitor is enabling these businesses to extend their continuity by supporting the safe return of employees and visitors.

The team is actively helping small organizations, Hospitals, and NGOs to upgrade from manual logbooks.

Vizitor helps mitigate current and future risks by:

* Eliminating the manual contact-based visitor check-in/out

* Pre-registering guests to know their health status

* Health questionnaire for a wellness check

* Live occupancy monitoring

* Appointments help eliminate potential line-ups or crowds at reception

* Contact tracing with accurate time stamping of visitors & employees

* COVID mode which helps find if your guest has traveled through a containment-zone

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/BusinessWire India)

