Vandana Luthra with Kapil Dev
Vandana Luthra with Kapil Dev

VLCC Wellscience further expands its footprint in nutraceutical business

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:40 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading Wellness and Beauty services and products brand, VLCC has strengthened its presence in the Nutraceuticals domain with the launch of Family Fit Protein Heath Powder though it's direct selling company, VLCC Wellscience.
The product was launched today by legendary sportsman, cricketer Kapil Dev and VLCC Founder, Vandana Luthra at an event in New Delhi.
"Proteins are the main building blocks of our body and even though one needs to consume only 50 to 60 grams a day to prevent deficiency, studies have shown that to maintain optimal health and body composition much more protein intake is required. VLCC Wellscience Family Fit Health Protein Powder addresses this need gap effectively," said Vandana Luthra, Founder, VLCC.
"Deficiency of protein and vitamins, brought on by irregular and unhealthy dietary habits, is a common cause for many health ailments. I am delighted to see VLCC taking a step in addressing this issue. With this large all-India network of direct sellers, it will more effectively be able to create awareness about the need to consume enough proteins and vitamins as part of one's daily routine," said Kapil Dev.
As per the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA), citing a study by market research firm, IMRB, 93 per cent of Indians are unaware of their ideal protein requirement and Indian vegetarian diets are worst affected with 84 per cent being deficient in protein, while 65 per cent of Indian non-vegetarian diets too are deficient in protein.
VLCC Wellscience Family Fit Health Protein Powder is a chocolate flavoured complete health drink, containing proteins, vitamins and minerals, tailored to address protein deficiency and restore and maintain muscle health. It is a unique Power Protein Complex comprising Whey Protein Concentrate (65 per cent), Skimmed Milk Protein (19 per cent) and Soy Protein Isolate (5 per cent), along with nine naturally occurring Essential Amino Acids which help build and repair tissues as well as maintain muscle mass in the body, while working as nutrients for bones and muscles for supporting their growth, maintenance and health. It also strengthened with an Essential Nutrient Blend of 13 Vitamins and 15 Minerals, for overall health maintenance.
VLCC extended its presence in the high-growth Fast Moving Healthcare Goods (FMHG) domain in 2017, with its foray into the nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals segment through VLCC Wellscience, a Direct Selling company. It has since expanded its network to over 45,000 direct selling associates across India.
Within the overall FMCG domain in India, the FMHG segment is one of the fastest growing. According to a 2015 Assocham-RNCOS study, this segment is likely to touch US$ 6.1 billion by 2020 from the current level of US$ 2.8 billion, growing at CAGR of 17 per cent. Furthermore, the Health and Wellness products market in India through Direct Selling is estimated at over Rs 35 billion, contributing 47 percent share to the total Direct Selling market.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:38 IST

Marconi Society's Celestini Program Recognizes Indian Students...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Marconi Society, dedicated to celebrating, inspiring and connecting the innovators building tomorrow's digitally inclusive world, has awarded top prizes to students in India who crafted innovative solutions that address the growing chal

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:48 IST

Winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards - Zambia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards in partnership with H.E. Esther Lungu, The First Lady of Zambia, together with Zambia Fashion Week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:46 IST

Market leading manufacturing companies in India recognized for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) hosted the sixth annual edition of its flagship awards platform - National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC) which is to recognize the companies which have successfully

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:44 IST

Smartphone Cameras Upping the Game for Millennials says Mr Phone

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mr Phone, one of India's fastest-growing technology publications, conducted a survey to understand the modern-day utility of smartphone cameras.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:39 IST

K Sera Sera to make a case for Free Cinema in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai-based K Sera Sera is planning to conduct Pan-India survey to gather information about people living in remote areas and willing to watch free movies on a regular basis in a theatre near them.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:38 IST

World Animal Protection launches city wide campaign on Better Dairy

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): International animal welfare organisation - World Animal Protection launched their city-wide 'Better Dairy' campaign in New Delhi on Saturday, October 19.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:38 IST

Gift the goodness of health this Diwali with California Walnuts

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Diwali is the time when the festive spirit is at its peak and everyone revels in meeting their friends and relatives.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:12 IST

CreditAccess Grameen expands presence in five new states

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Leading microfinance institution CreditAccess Grameen Ltd said on Monday that it expanded its footprint in five new states during June to September.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:47 IST

Strike in public sector banks on Tuesday to paralyse operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Public sector banking operations are likely to be hit on Tuesday due to a day-long strike called by the All India Bank Employees' Association and the Bank Employees Federation of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:59 IST

Jio launches new plans with simple pricing, uniform data benefits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Less than two weeks after introducing interconnect user charges (IUCs) for its subscribers, Reliance Jio on Monday unveiled four all-in-one plans with different validity benefits.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:05 IST

Govt fixes issue price of Rs 3,835 per gram for 6th tranche of gold bonds

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The government on Monday fixed the issue price for sixth tranche of sovereign gold bonds at Rs 3,835 per gramme with settlement date as October 30.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:56 IST

Gujarat's largest readymade garments store, Clustor launched in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Oct 21 (ANI): If festive season shopping is on your mind, look no further than Clustor.

Read More
iocl