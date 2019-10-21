VLCC Wellscience further expands its footprint in nutraceutical business

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading Wellness and Beauty services and products brand, VLCC has strengthened its presence in the Nutraceuticals domain with the launch of Family Fit Protein Heath Powder though it's direct selling company, VLCC Wellscience.

The product was launched today by legendary sportsman, cricketer Kapil Dev and VLCC Founder, Vandana Luthra at an event in New Delhi.

"Proteins are the main building blocks of our body and even though one needs to consume only 50 to 60 grams a day to prevent deficiency, studies have shown that to maintain optimal health and body composition much more protein intake is required. VLCC Wellscience Family Fit Health Protein Powder addresses this need gap effectively," said Vandana Luthra, Founder, VLCC.

"Deficiency of protein and vitamins, brought on by irregular and unhealthy dietary habits, is a common cause for many health ailments. I am delighted to see VLCC taking a step in addressing this issue. With this large all-India network of direct sellers, it will more effectively be able to create awareness about the need to consume enough proteins and vitamins as part of one's daily routine," said Kapil Dev.

As per the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA), citing a study by market research firm, IMRB, 93 per cent of Indians are unaware of their ideal protein requirement and Indian vegetarian diets are worst affected with 84 per cent being deficient in protein, while 65 per cent of Indian non-vegetarian diets too are deficient in protein.

VLCC Wellscience Family Fit Health Protein Powder is a chocolate flavoured complete health drink, containing proteins, vitamins and minerals, tailored to address protein deficiency and restore and maintain muscle health. It is a unique Power Protein Complex comprising Whey Protein Concentrate (65 per cent), Skimmed Milk Protein (19 per cent) and Soy Protein Isolate (5 per cent), along with nine naturally occurring Essential Amino Acids which help build and repair tissues as well as maintain muscle mass in the body, while working as nutrients for bones and muscles for supporting their growth, maintenance and health. It also strengthened with an Essential Nutrient Blend of 13 Vitamins and 15 Minerals, for overall health maintenance.

VLCC extended its presence in the high-growth Fast Moving Healthcare Goods (FMHG) domain in 2017, with its foray into the nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals segment through VLCC Wellscience, a Direct Selling company. It has since expanded its network to over 45,000 direct selling associates across India.

Within the overall FMCG domain in India, the FMHG segment is one of the fastest growing. According to a 2015 Assocham-RNCOS study, this segment is likely to touch US$ 6.1 billion by 2020 from the current level of US$ 2.8 billion, growing at CAGR of 17 per cent. Furthermore, the Health and Wellness products market in India through Direct Selling is estimated at over Rs 35 billion, contributing 47 percent share to the total Direct Selling market.

