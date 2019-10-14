Mavenir
Vodafone Idea and Mavenir Partner to extend network as a platform

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:28 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native 4G and 5G network software provider for CSPs today announced the extension of its partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India's leading telecom operator, to extend VIL Network as a Platform, reaching distributed presence across all the major industrial, commercial, and services clusters in India.
This partnership will focus on three thrust areas. First, building a universal secured Cloud capable of hosting multiple tenants and third-party applications. Second, building a fully automated platform that enables self-provisioning of various workloads. Third and most importantly, setting up a joint innovation lab and a team that will consistently innovate on Chipset, Operating System, and work at the Application level to offer unique APIs and enable new use cases and delightful experience to VIL customers.
"Vodafone Idea has the largest Edge Cloud deployment in India. Our partnership with Mavenir will enable continued innovation in optimising data path algorithms for VOLTE. We look forward to setting up a joint lab and an agile team that will enable onboarding third-party applications on our distributed cloud," said Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea.
The partnership has led to the contextualisation of software algorithms, leading to unprecedented efficiencies. VIL and Mavenir partnership have been extended to include collaboration with chipset manufacturers and Operating System providers. The stack being deployed is all open-sourced and benefits from consistent innovation led by the global open community.
"Next frontier in our partnership will be to extend the platforms deployed to host new applications serving IOT and CDN use cases. We plan to build platforms that can host varied OS and varied workloads. We aim to automate deployment and assurance and thereby extend self-provisioning capability for VIL customers. We are excited to set up a joint lab and team, consistently innovate and work with VIL and its customers in an agile manner to turn around new solutions fast," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO Mavenir.
Mavenir has partnered with VIL in IMS-VOLTE deployments. In future, the partnership aims to extend the platform being deployed for IMS-VOLTE applications to host other Captive and third-party workloads. Mavenir will partner with VIL to extend its distributed Network cloud as a secured platform to multiple retail, SME users and start-ups.
Mavenir will be at India Mobile Congress in New Delhi to discuss disruptive technologies that reduce cost, generate new revenues and increase network security.
Request a meeting or visit Mavenir booth, Hall 5 Stand 5.5.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

