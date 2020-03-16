Vodafone Idea pays Rs 3,354 crore as AGR dues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Vodafone Idea on Monday paid a further amount of Rs 3,354 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) being the balance part of principal amount towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities.

"Thus the company has paid the full principal amount of Rs 6,854 crore towards the AGR dues," it said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

On March 6, Vodafone Idea had filed its self-assessment of the AGR liabilities with the DoT in which AGR liability principal amount of Rs 6,854 crore was determined for the period from financial years 2006-07 to 2018-19.

The company had earlier paid a sum of Rs 2,500 crore on February 17 and a further sum of Rs 1,000 crore on February 20 towards this liability.

On February 14, the Supreme Court had directed telecom companies to pay the AGR-related liabilities to the government by March 17.

Subsequently, the DoT sent demand notices towards AGR liabilities to telecom operators.

At 12:25 pm, the stock of Vodafone Idea was trading 4.44 per cent higher at Rs 5.88 apiece on BSE Ltd when the S&P Sensex was down by 5.3 per cent.

(ANI)

