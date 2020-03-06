Vodafone Idea submits AGR self assessment, says total liabilities stand at Rs 21,533 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Vodafone Idea on Friday submitted its self assessment of statutory dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) which stand at Rs 21,533 crore.

The company has filed its self-assessment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities with the DoT, it said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

"The self-assessment discloses the company's AGR liabilities to aggregate Rs 21,533 crore including a principal amount of Rs 6,854 crore for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 and interest up to February 2020," said Vodafone Idea.

The company has so far paid a sum of Rs 3,500 crore to the DoT which is a fraction of the Rs 57,000 crore demanded by the government.

It paid a sum of Rs 2,500 crore on February 17 and a further sum of Rs 1,000 crore on February 20 towards this liability, it said.

On Wednesday, Vodafone Idea board of directors met to discuss the AGR issue. At 3 pm on Friday, its stock was trading nearly 7 per cent lower at Rs 3.34 apiece. (ANI)