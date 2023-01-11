Volvo, Eicher showcase range of mobility solutions at Auto Expo 2023

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): VE Commercial Vehicles on Wednesday unveiled a range of automobility solutions from its Eicher and Volvo brands at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023.

The Eicher brand today unveiled India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach and the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck. Also on display was the Eicher Pro 8055 LNG/CNGtruck.



Besides, Volvo Trucks showcased the Volvo FM LNG 420 4X2 Tractor which is undergoing extensive trials with leading e-commerce operators. It also presented its state-of-the-art 15m Volvo 9600 luxury coach.



VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited. In operation since August 2008, the company includes the complete range of Eicher branded trucks and buses, Volvo Buses India, exclusive distribution of Volvo Trucks in India, engine manufacturing and exports for Volvo Group, non-automotive engines, and Eicher component business.



Aligned with the government's vision for sustainable and affordable logistics, Volvo and Eicher said they are committed to the rapidly modernizing Indian logistics ecosystem through means of alternate fuels, among others.





It also showcased its expanded electric vehicles and natural gas portfolio. Also at the show was a range of alternative fuel prototypes, building on its leadership in driving modernization in bus and truck transport in India and the developing world.



"The electrification of the commercial vehicle industry has already started with buses, and we believe that a range of alternative fuels, including LNG, Ethanol and Hydrogen are essential to lead decarbonization of the commercial vehicle industry. Under the banner of Smart Sustainability, VECV is well poised to harness this opportunity and play a transformative role for the Indian commercial vehicle industry," said Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of VE Commercial Vehicles.

Further, at the Auto Expo 2023, a prototype of the Eicher Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck and Hydrogen ICE technology engine was also showcased. These next-gen technologies are aligned with the government's Green Hydrogen Mission and offer a promising path to zero tail-pipe emissions.



Last week, Union Cabinet formally approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to make India a global hub for producing, utilising, and exporting such technologies. The initial financial outlay for the mission is pegged at Rs 19,744 crore, which includes research and development activities.

The green hydrogen mission will gradually lead to the decarbonization of industrial, transport, and energy sectors; a reduction in dependence on imported fossil fuels, among others.

India meets a sizable portion of its energy needs through imports, and diversifying to indigenous and efficient sources is seen as an avenue to reduce the dependence on imported fuel. (ANI)

