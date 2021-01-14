VOSD - India's most-loved brand for dogs is now available throughout India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): VOSD announced the relaunch of India's most loved dog care brand in Bangalore on the exclusive online shop https://shop.vosd.in.

These products are carefully crafted for the most loved dogs in the world - and for the use of the most discerning and responsible dog owners. These exclusive products come in tamper-proof aluminium bottles that can be recycled for use in the home or recycled as any aluminium can.

VOSD products are the most loved products in India and VOSD products are rated 4.9/ 5 on the VOSD online and Facebook stores. The products are available exclusively on https://shop.vosd.in so customers can experience the VOSD ecosystem that includes the world's largest no-kill sanctuary and hospital situation outside Bangalore.

These products are unique in their effective formulation and effectiveness and have a range of products for:

* Tick & Flea treatments: which includes SpotOns, Fipronil lotion, tick & flea shampoo etc.

* Grooming: Which includes shampoos and other grooming products

* Anxiety: Including all-natural food, additives to alleviate anxiety in dogs.



* Maintenance of senior dogs: Including joint supplements and Omega 3-6-9 superfoods

* Organic & Natural products: Including the only organic ayurvedic product with 6 oils including Calendula oil that can be used from mange, hair loss, minor infections and injuries to deep wounds and injuries and long term treatment including for chronic wounds and bedsores.

* Art for dogs: Which includes custom caricatures and exclusive artwork

* Merchandise & Apparel for owners: Including t-shirts and mugs designed exclusively for dog lovers.

Products are available throughout India and are available through same-day shipping in Metros and 2-3 days shipping across India.

All VOSD products come with an industry-first no questions asked 100 per cent money-back guarantee - which is a first in India. Any customer can reach the VOSD Helpdesk on info@vosd.in within 30 days of purchase and if they are not fully satisfied with the product for ANY reason 100 per cent of the purchase amount is refunded or a replacement product is sent at no cost.

All the products are used daily by our team of caregivers, parapets and vets on hundreds of Rottweilers, Mastiff, Labradors, Shih-Tzu's and scores of other breeds as well as Indian dogs at the VOSD Sanctuary and Hospital (www.vosd.in). All purchases of VOSD products support VOSD's rescues that include adding a permanent resident at the rate of a dog a day and providing hundreds of free treatments to rescued dogs each day.

