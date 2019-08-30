Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers launches the stunning nature-inspired Platinum Collections

Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers launches Stunning Nature-inspired platinum collections
ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:42 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 30(ANI/NewsVoir): Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, one of India's top jewellery brands popularly known for exquisite craftsmanship and unique designs, today launched two hand-crafted collections, The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod in platinum.
The mesmerizing signature collections from the 'VBJ Creative Centre' were unveiled by Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, and Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, Platinum Guild International - India, in the presence of esteemed guests from across the city.
"We are thrilled to launch Buddha Pod and The Ginkgo Leaf, two exquisite platinum ranges, inspired by nature. The simplistic, light-weight and contemporary style is ideal for office and daily wear. Our focus has always been to deliver exclusive collections to ensure that our customers get unparalleled styles. The launch of The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod mark our significant foray into Signature collections in hand-crafted platinum jewellery, conceptualized & created at the VBJ Creative Centre," said Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers.
"Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers are known for their strong design aesthetic and expert craftsmanship in jewellery. I am delighted to see that this has now extended in platinum with the launch of The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod collections. Both collections have a unique design story through contemporary designing. Each piece of jewellery has the finesse and elegance that is synonymous with the language of Platinum jewellery. I am sure that these designs will talk to the discerning young consumers in India," said Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, Platinum Guild International, India.
The Ginkgo Leaf collection received a flamboyant launch at prestigious platform of The Lakme India Fashion Week, last week. The Ginkgo Leaf collection is inspired by the Ginkgo Tree, considered a symbol of resilience and beauty. It holds within it an untold story of a woman's strength and courage. In addition to symbolizing longevity, life and endurance; the light-weight platinum collection is a tribute to all women who have displayed inner strength in trying times, whilst holding a smile on her face.
The Buddha Pod collection is handcrafted with diamonds encrusted delicately upon platinum. The collection is inspired by the unique 'heart-shaped' Buddha Pod seed that splits open, scattering seeds which have a lot of healing properties. The Buddha Pod is meant to metaphorically represent a mother's heart as she spreads infinite love to one and all.
Committed to creating wearable pieces of art that spell elegance, the range comprises of neckpiece, earrings, rings and bracelets that can elevate the sartorial choices of the modern Indian woman. Crafted in a metal that is 30 times rarer than gold, this collection is a statement of individuality for those who appreciate the highest quality in jewellery.
VBJ's other exclusive signature collections are Navaratna, Dalia, Kirigami, Persiana and Tulips. The aesthetic appeal behind the special hand-made collections is evident as nature and art are at the fulcrum of design, at VBJ's Creative Centre.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

