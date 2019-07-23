Since 1995, Wabag has completed over 900 water and wastewater plants worldwide
Wabag secures largest order under Namami Gange worth Rs 1,187 crore

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:29 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): Va Tech Wabag, a water technology Indian multinational company, said on Tuesday it has secured a Rs 1,187 crore order from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO), the largest under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) scheme.
The project will develop sewage treatment plants (STPs) of 150 million litres per day (MLD) capacity along with sewerage network of over 450 km in the Digha and Kankarbagh zones of Patna, one of the most populous cities on the banks of river Ganga.
The project comprises of a design, build and operate scope worth Rs 940 crore and hybrid annuity scope worth Rs 247 crore.
"With this repeat order in Bihar, Wabag will now be responsible for sewerage infrastructure in four out of the six zones of Patna, thus testifying the trust reposed by NMCG and BUIDCO on Wabag," said Director and Chief Growth Officer Varadarajan S.
"This project is an important step in realising the vision of ensuring 100 per cent sewage collection and treatment in Patna. Wabag is already executing projects for BUIDCO in Pahari and Karmalichak. All these projects on completion will ensure a cleaner and healthier ecosystem for over 50 per cent of the population of Patna," he said in a statement.
In Digha, the scope comprises of designing and building a 100 MLD STP, interception and diversion work, two sewage pumping stations and survey, redesigning and building new sewerage network of about 300 km.
In Kankarbagh, the scope comprises of designing and building a 50 MLD STP, flow diversion works and all appurtenant structures and survey, redesigning and building new sewerage network of about 150 km.
The construction of sewerage networks which represents over 80 per cent of the total contract will be executed on a design, build and operate basis and the remaining 20 per cent towards STPs will be implemented under hybrid annuity model basis.
Wabag will also be responsible for the operations and maintenance of STPs and the sewerage infrastructure for a period of 15 years. The project will be implemented by BUIDCO with financial assistance from the World Bank under the NMCG. (ANI)

iocl