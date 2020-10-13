Walmart and Flipkart Group make additional investment in Ninjacart

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI): Walmart and the Flipkart Group have announced a fresh round of investment in Ninjacart, the startup disrupting India's fresh produce market with its business-to-business (B2B) supply chain infrastructure and technology solutions.

This follows the investment made by Walmart and the Flipkart Group in December 2019 as the companies continue to focus on ensuring access to high-quality fresh produce for consumers and retailers while creating economic opportunities for farmers through the continued use of technology.



For Ninjacart, this further deepens the partnership with Walmart and the Flipkart Group to improve its offerings and enhance the customer experience. Ninjacart continues to attract world-class backers such as Tiger Global, Accel, Tanglin, Steadview, Syngenta, Nandan Nilekani and Qualcomm among other prominent investors.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the e-grocery market in India has seen tremendous growth over the past several months as people have increasingly taken to ordering groceries and fresh produce online.

"We will continue to make investments to offer the best produce to our customers and support livelihoods and sustainable growth for local farmers, producers and the supply chain ecosystem," he said in a statement. (ANI)

