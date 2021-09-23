Walmart Vriddhi, TN govt to support local MSMEs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23 (ANI): Walmart and Flipkart have signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu's Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to establish long-term cooperation for providing capacity-building support to MSMEs in the state.

Entrepreneurs and small businesses will receive training free of cost through a blended learning approach through the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme (Walmart Vriddhi), delivered by knowledge partner Swasti.

The programme provides opportunities to join online, offline and export channels, and reach pan-India and global marketplaces as part of the supply chains of Walmart, Flipkart and other leading companies.



The programme will also organise training seminars and workshops to further enable the growth and development of small and medium businesses in the state.

Launched in 2019, the Walmart Vriddhi programme aims to directly train 50,000 MSMEs across India for no cost with the business skills necessary to succeed as suppliers to Walmart, Flipkart, and other global marketplace platforms.

Graduates of the programme are expected to play an integral role in helping Walmart triple its annual exports from India to 10 billion dollars by 2027.

With e-institutes in Panipat and Agra as well as presence in other locations, the programme provides a digitally enhanced learning experience through online modules with personalised feedback and one-on-one advisory sessions. (ANI)

