WAPCOS Limited with ILBS pledges against the menace of Hepatitis B and C

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:54 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in association with Water and Power Consultancy Services (COS">WAPCOS) Limited organised 'I Pledge... (my support)' activity at COS">WAPCOS Limited Corporate office at Gurugram.
Over 400 employees availed the benefit of the campaign, got tested free of cost for Hepatitis B and C and were vaccinated against Hepatitis B. This activity was undertaken as a part of 'Empowering People Against Hepatitis: The EMPATHY Campaign' Project conceptualized by Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences and supported by Airports Authority of India (AAI) under its CSR, being implemented by ILBS that aims to spread pan India awareness on the menace of viral hepatitis B and C.
ILBS team organized an awareness talk to sensitize and educate COS">WAPCOS Limited's management and staff on various aspects of Hepatitis B and C. Dr Neeraj Raizada, Assistant Professor-Epidemiology, and PI (Project Empathy), ILBS and senior officials of COS">WAPCOS Limited were present on the occasion.
Dr Neeraj Raizada, addressed the gathering and explained the importance of screening of Hepatitis B and C.
"Hepatitis is a silent epidemic and according to Global Hepatitis Report 2017, only 10 per cent of the people who are infected, know their status. Symptoms mostly present after extensive liver damage has already happened. Hence it is very important that we get tested when we are asymptomatic before any liver damage has happened and also get vaccinated for Hepatitis B," said Dr Neeraj.
To address the problem of Hepatitis B & C, ILBS has undertaken a comprehensive program, namely, 'Empowering People against Hepatitis: The EMPATHY Campaign', to generate awareness on Hepatitis B and C across India through multi-pronged advocacy strategies for improving healthcare seeking behaviour.
Following this, all staff also extended their full support by sharing their pledge for the cause. ILBS team conducted a free screening cum vaccination for the employees. They were vaccinated against Hepatitis B and screened for Hepatitis B and C, on voluntary basis.
About 60 million Indians are inflicted with Hepatitis B and C virus infections which are responsible for liver cirrhosis and cancer. Majority harbouring the infection are undiagnosed and unaware of their status. While several initiatives are currently being undertaken by the Govt under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program, to improve access to vaccines, diagnostics and treatment for such individuals and those at risk but the stigma and consequent discrimination associated with these infections is a significant hindrance to care-seeking, compliance and mainstreaming, as often the infected do not want to be identified for the fear of social isolation.
This event generated a chain of champions for the cause i.e., 'Ending the Hepatitis B and C epidemic', at COS">WAPCOS Limited, each talking to ten, and growing the number of people within the organisation and in their society becoming aware of the menace of Hepatitis B and C and pledging to get screened, and treated for hepatitis and to help those infected by supporting them and giving them their due at the workplace and in the society.
Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

