Waste at Delhi's landfill sites went down by 462 pc in just 4 months: L-G Office

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Disposal of legacy waste">waste from the sanitary landfill sites (SLFS) in Delhi between June and September this year increased by a whopping 462 per cent as compared to the preceding three years, the Lieutenant General (L-G) Office of Delhi said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from L-G office, this feat was achieved due to bold decisions, out- of-box ideas, innovative steps and constant monitoring by L-G Office.

Legacy waste">waste at the three landfill sites at Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla stood at 229.1 lakh million tonnes (mt) in May 2022, when VK Saxena took over as L-G. However, the legacy waste">waste went down to 203 lakh mt in September, as a result of total disposal of 26.1 lakh mt in four months at the rate of 6.52 lakh mt per month by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).



The statement from L-G Office said the process of remediation/disposal received a major impetus after L-G Saxena took over and visited the landfill sites, issuing on-site instructions to MCD for flattening of the garbage mounds in a mission-mode.

It said he, thereafter, visited the landfill sites on several occasions personally inspecting and overseeing the works being undertaken. The L-G Secretariat had since been monitoring the progress on a daily basis.

The statement added that after immediately taking over as L-G, Saxena had visited the Ghazipur landfill site, along with MCD officials, and issued specific instructions in terms of upgrading and enhancing efforts for flattening of garbage mounds in the Capital. He had asked MCD to come up with a concrete plan of action for razing these mounds within 18 months. Thereafter, he personally spearheaded and guided MCD's efforts in this direction by ensuring many innovative decisions that led to this substantive way forward, the L-G Office statement said.

Total legacy waste">waste at the three landfill sites, which stood at 280 lakh mt in mid-2019, came down to 229.1 lakh mt in May, 2022, effecting disposal of 50.9 lakh mt in three years at the rate of 1.41 lakh mt per month.

Legacy waste">wastes are the waste">wastes that have been collected and kept for years at some barren land or a place dedicated for landfill. (ANI)

