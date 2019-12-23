WayCool Foods' Outgrow program celebrates first anniversary on Indian Farmers' Day

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WayCool Foods and Products Pvt Ltd celebrated the first anniversary of the 'Outgrow' program today at Bagalur, Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

On this occasion, WayCool launched its flagship Outgrow Agricultural Research Station (OARS) aimed to improve farm productivity and profitability in a sustainable manner, while growing safe to consume products.

The event was attended by over 500 farmers, 25 leading Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) across the country with significant representation from the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, and Telangana, various seed providers, and inputs companies.

The event showcased the latest technology and the latest developments in the food and agriculture sector through product demos, new product launches, new seed varieties, and many more innovations with the aim to help farmers improve their productivity and profitability.

"Our Outgrow program has had an incredibly successful first year, forging new partnerships and experimenting with creative solutions. This "Reverse Santhai" itself is a proof of the same, as we're honoured to have such amazing participation from leaders and influential institutions in the industry," said Sanjay Dasari, Co-Founder, WayCool Foods.

"In traditional Santhais, farmers bring their produce to the cities and customers visit the stalls and buy. But for our anniversary event, continuing the farmer impact theme, we wanted to hold a "Reverse Santhai" where farmers were the guests and companies from the cities came to the farm to showcase their products and services," added Dasari.

Outgrow is WayCool's agricultural extension program that engages with farmers through the entire cultivation cycle, from planning to inputs to harvesting.

The program engages with farmers through their entire cultivation cycle, from planning to inputs to harvesting to substantially increase profitability of the farmer, reduce their risk, and guarantee farmers 270 days of steady income by leveraging a host of emerging technologies to measure soil health, ensure quality of inputs, capture agricultural practices, and measure output quality.

The program partners with several companies, central and state governments, and renowned institutions like the National Agro Foundation and the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research.

In the last one year, since the launch of the Outgrow program, WayCool has worked with more than 200 farmers, cultivated over 250 acres, and harvested more than 20 crops spread across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The second year of the program aims to impact thousands of farmers' lives by transforming livelihoods of small-hold farmers by solving challenges faced during cultivation and facilitate in better crop planning, improved produce quality and productivity, lower cultivation costs, assured returns, and fair pricing.

"Outgrow aims at being a platform for farmers and all stakeholders in the Agri supply chain including seed, fertilizer, pesticide, finance, and Agri tech companies to improve farm productivity in a sustainable manner," said Sendhil Kumar Natarajan, Outgrow Head at WayCool.

"Through the Outgrow program we can work with farmers as entrepreneurs, specifically targeting each element of their farming operations to enable them to adopt agriculture as a profitable business by reducing costs and increasing per acre revenue," added Natarajan.

"The Outgrow Agricultural Research Station is aimed at bringing cutting edge agricultural technology and techniques to marginal farmers to enable them to increase productivity and reduce cost of cultivation on the one hand, while ensuring sustainable practices that produce safe to consume products on the other," said Karthik Jayaraman, CEO & Co-Founder, WayCool Foods.

WayCool is focused towards achieving their mission of doubling farmer income and reducing food wastage in the agri supply chain.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India).

