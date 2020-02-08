WCPS (India) seminar deliberates on taking India to USD 5 trillion economy

New Delhi [India] Feb 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): World Confederation Productivity Sciences (India) organized a national seminar on the theme "Innovation Driving Productivity" - with special focus on coal, power, steel & MSME sectors at Gulmohar Hall of India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

This national seminar was inaugurated by the chief guest Member of Parliament, Virendra Singh and BK Rai and Satyanand Mishra, former Chief Information Commissioner, Govt of India as the guest of honour.

The event was attended by the heads and senior officials of public undertakings like Coal India Ltd, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, Northern Coalfields Ltd, RAIL TAIL, Western Coalfields Ltd, PFC, REC, NTPC, and SAIL.

The senior bureaucrats of the various departments of Govt of India in addition to various heads of private companies like BSES-Rajdhani, BSES -Yamuna, Volvo, JSPL, Kreate Energy, etc. also participated in the deliberations.

Virendra Singh brought to the fore the current situation and government policies driving the growth of the country to USD 5 trillion economy by 2022. He said that being the son of the soil from a rural background, he understands agricultural growth which can be an example for the industry.

He lamented that while we are preparing our younger generation to look for service opportunities on completion of their education, we should try to inculcate the passion to increase their knowledge base so that they can be entrepreneur or self-employed.

"India that has set a goal to become a USD 5 trillion economy has to take bolder steps to modernise its energy, coal, and power, effectively utilise the strengths of MSME sector and take lead on the environment leveraging, its technological know-how on the global stage. Innovation and productivity improvement across the functions and processes involving all the stakeholders for sustainability are key areas to help India surge to a USD 5 trillion economy by 2022", said, K Biswal, President WCPS India.

RR Misra, CMD WCL and PK Sinha, CMD, NCL presented how by changing their perspective, they have observed the increased production and productivity backed by innovative methodologies. They also explained the social activities undertaken to improvise the standard of living of local communities.

The seminar had seven sessions including the "Inaugural Session and on Coal, Power, Steel, MSME, Safety, Health & Environment". The learnings from these seminars are the way forward to innovate to improvise productivity.

Sharing of such knowledge will bring about the catalytic effect in improving the economic growth of the nation, leading to achieving USD 5 trillion economy of India.

The proceedings of the seminar were stated in Hindi by the chief guest and guest of honour and set the tone for the rest of the seminar.

Productivity is not only related to production but should also synergise with society, and the environment for the purposeful and optimal output.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

