Large corporates accounted for significant contraction in both top-line and bottom-line
Large corporates accounted for significant contraction in both top-line and bottom-line

Weak H1 corporate earnings reflect overall economic slowdown: Care Ratings

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Care Ratings said on Tuesday that the first half of current fiscal (H1 FY20) shows that corporate earnings have been weak indicative of an overall slowdown in various industries and the economy.
Based on a sample of 2,398 companies sourced from Ace Equity, it is observed that there is a perceptible decline in growth of half-yearly net sales and operating profits while net profits in H1 FY20 have contracted despite a number of companies availing the benefit of the optional corporate tax cut announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as one of the measures to revive the economy.
In H1 FY20, net sales of the sample were virtually flat, growing at a rate of 0.4 per cent as against growth of 17.3 per cent in the corresponding period year ago. A snapshot of Q2 FY20 numbers shows that aggregate topline and net profits of these sample companies have contracted from a year ago.
A snapshot of 2,020 companies which excludes banks and finance companies shows net sales contracted by 2.7 per cent in H1 FY20 as against a growth of 19.1 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.
Total expenditure of these companies registered contraction in total expenditure on account of contraction in the cost of raw material component, Care Ratings said.
The decline in raw material cost can be juxtaposed with inflation in WPI manufacturing which too has moderated to 0.7 per cent in H1 FY20 as against 4.1 per cent in H1 FY19.
The growth in power and fuel cost witnessed a significant moderation from 16.5 per cent in H1 FY19 to 0.1 per cent in H1-FY20. The same can be associated with the decline in WPI-fuel from 15 per cent to minus 1.8 per cent during the same reference period.
Interest expenses grew by 10.5 per cent in H1 FY20 which was marginally lower compared with corresponding period year ago. Despite back-to-back rate cuts aggregating 135 basis points since February by the Reserve Bank of India, the weighted average lending rates on outstanding loans have remained steady in the range of 10.42 to 10.45 per cent during April to September.
Size-wise analysis shows that the large corporates (having net sales of Rs 10,000 crore) accounted for significant amount of the contraction in both top-line and bottom-line at the aggregate level. Also, on the other hand, the net sales of small companies (having net sales below Rs 100 crore) registered significant contraction during H1 FY20.
(ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:11 IST

Likee collaborates with Salman Khan Films as digital partner for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore-based BIGO Technology, has partnered with Salman Khan Films (SKF) to promote Dabangg 3 as the film's Digital Partner.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:57 IST

Smartworks expands footprint, signs India's largest co-working facility

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smartworks, India's leading agile workspace provider for large enterprises, today signed a 5.00.000 sq. ft. space lease in an upcoming project, Amar Pristine Eighty - Three (AP83) in Koregaon Park, Pune with Amar Builders, and Pristine Properties. The

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:51 IST

Arnaya makes its mark at the AD Design Show 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The luxury marble decor brand Arnaya, showcased at the AD Design Show 2019 in Mumbai. This Design Show has been synonymous with various designers, architects, and brands from across the globe.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:13 IST

Wipro signs pact with Finland's university on 5G, 6G technologies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Digital tech major Wipro on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Oulu in Finland to collaborate in the areas of wireless communications in 5G/6G at GHz, THz and lightwave frequencies under the university's 6G flagship programm

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:52 IST

Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Encore

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today took delivery of its newest ship, Norwegian Encore, in Bremerhaven, Germany.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:14 IST

Introducing social-emotional ethical learning in India by his...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): International psychologist and science reporter for The New York Times, Daniel Goleman has been credited with giving preeminence to the phenomenon of Emotional Intelligence, also known as EQ, through his book with the same title.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:01 IST

SRAM & MRAM group signs historic agreement with Himachal Pradesh...

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], Nov 19 (ANI): UK-based global conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group signed a historic association with Himachal Pradesh government to set up an EV bus manufacturing unit. SRAM & MRAM Group, a billion dollar conglomerate in association with CSEPEL Holding Nyrt, Hungary, will become

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:44 IST

5th Dham: Sanatana Dharma takes giant strides

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The first anniversary of the stone laying ceremony of the 5th Dham at Siem Reap, Cambodia, will be held from November 29 to December 3. It will be one of the biggest cultural events in Asia as a large congregation of saints, rishis, gurus, politicians, bureauc

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:19 IST

Sensex jumps 186 points, PSU banks and telecom stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday due to buying in the PSU bank, telecom and energy stocks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:28 IST

Ind-Ra revises SAIL outlook to negative from stable

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): State-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said on Tuesday that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised its outlook to negative from stable while affirming its long-term issuer rating at IND AA minus.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:42 IST

Virgin Atlantic expands technology partnership with TCS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said that it has expanded partnership with Virgin Atlantic, one of Britain's leading airlines.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:09 IST

Last few days left: Calling out aspirants for SNAP 2019 registration

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) announced the last date for the registration of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (popularly known as SNAP), which would be on 23rd November 2019.

Read More
iocl