Web portal for exchange of information on income tax

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:52 IST

Cotton prices to be impacted by higher production: Ind-Ra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The cotton crop in Maharashtra is estimated to be delayed as unseasonal rains damaged about 1.9 million bales, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Friday, adding that the damaged crop is estimated to fetch prices that will be 30 to 35 per cent lower