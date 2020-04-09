West names Stewart Campbell Vice President & General Manager for Asia Pacific Region

New Delhi [India] April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, recently named Stewart Campbell as the Vice President & General Manager for the Asia Pacific region.

Stewart brings more than 25 years of organizational leadership in the food, pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries, with extensive Asia Pacific management expertise.

He will be responsible for oversight of West's Asia Pacific business and will lead regional teams to continue establishing the company's leading position.

"I am honored to serve West in this critical growth market, as it represents significant business opportunities that will ultimately benefit our regional customers and the patients they serve," said Stewart.

"Over the past 40 years, West has built a foundation of strong leadership, quality and scientific expertise in the Asia Pacific region. I am confident that, by continuing to work by our customers' sides, our Asia Pacific team will drive even more momentum and add even greater value across the region," he added.

Before joining West, Stewart led the FMC Asia Pacific Health & Nutrition business, where he built their food division into a 100 plus million USD business.

Stewart has significant experience in major Asia Pacific economies and has guided organizations, including Research & Development teams, through strategic planning and execution processes to deliver sustainable, profitable businesses.

He is also adept at overseeing capital projects, including acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and has led manufacturing sites in China and Asia.

Stewart received an MBA from the University of Chicago GSB Booth. He also holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Food Science and Engineering from the University of New South Wales.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

