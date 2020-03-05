Whirlpool recognised as Superbrand for refrigerators, washing machines

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Whirlpool India said on Thursday it has been recognised under Superbrands 2019-20, the world's largest independent arbiter of branding, for its refrigerators and washing machines.

In a recent survey by Superbrands Council, Whirlpool emerged as a winner in both these categories after an assessment by the consumers and industry professionals. This year's effort was endorsed by 18,031 people who scored across 1,488 brands and 237 categories.

Whirlpool manufacturers 90 per cent of its India product line-up across its three manufacturing plants in Faridabad, Pune and Pondicherry.

The Faridabad plant is the biggest and oldest factory that manufactures single door and direct cool refrigerators while the Pondicherry plant manufactures semi-automatic and fully-automatic washing machines.

Whirlpool has made an investment of Rs 450 crore in India over the past three years. The Pune plant has a production capacity of nine lakh units per annum.

Spread over 1.75 lakh square feet, the column-less facility follows Whirlpool's global manufacturing standards powered by advanced robotics.

(ANI)

