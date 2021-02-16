Wholesale inflation at 2.03 pc in Jan against 1.22 pc in Dec

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) was 2.03 per cent in January as compared to 1.22 per cent in the previous month.

It was 3.52 per cent in January 2020. The index for manufactured products with a weightage of 64.23 per cent increased by 1.54 per cent to 124.9 in January from 123 for December 2020, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

A total of 18 groups witnessed increase in prices, including manufacture of furniture; other transport equipment; motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; machinery and equipment; electrical equipment; computer, electronic and optical products; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; basic metals; rubber and plastics products; pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products; chemicals and chemical products; paper and paper products; wood and of products of wood and cork; wearing apparel; textiles; tobacco products; beverages; and food products.



The index for fuel and power with a weightage of 13.15 per cent increased by 5.84 per cent to 99.7 in January from 94.2 for December. Prices of electricity went up by 11.49 per cent and mineral oils by 5.55 per cent while prices of coal remain unchanged.

The index for primary articles with a weightage of 22.62 per cent declined by 1.77 per cent to 143.9 in January from 146.5 for December.

Prices of crude petroleum and natural gas jumped by 9.48 per cent and minerals by 2.67 per cent while prices of non-food articles declined by 0.43 per cent and food articles by 2.99 per cent. (ANI)

