Wholistic Care Center, a first of its kind integrated curative center launched in Vidyavihar, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 10 (ANI/Digpu): Wholistic Care Center, a first of its kind integrated curative center which harmonizes modern medicines with traditional therapy was launched in Vidyavihar, Mumbai recently.

Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy National Awardee, Dr John Ebnezar who pioneered the concept of 'Wholistic Orthopaedics' in India, was present at the launch ceremony as Chief Guest.

"I am delighted that such a center which focuses on an integrated scientific approach has been launched in Mumbai. I wish its founder - Dr Saurabh Talekar and his entire team at the Wholistic Care Center the very best in spreading a healthcare revolution in the city with its unique concept," said Dr Ebnezar.

"After years of practice in modern medicines, I have realized that medicines, physiotherapy and even surgery may not be adequate to treat new-age lifestyle diseases which are triggered by factors like stress, bad diet, inadequate sleep, bad posture, long travelling hours and other causes," said Dr Saurabh Talekar, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Founder Director of Wholistic Care Center.

"Hence, we have formed this center to address this treatment lacuna where we combine modern medicines with traditional healing approaches like Yoga and Meditation in a scientific way," added Dr Talekar.

"The centre will emphasize lifestyle changes for health promotion and preventative care using judicious medication and will suggest surgery only as of the last resort," he further added.

"At the Wholistic Care Center, we 'connect to care and we care to connect' with everyone as we believe comprehensive healing happens only when we feel connected, accepted and respected. If we can connect with our body, mind, and spirit properly, then good health and happiness are natural outcomes," said Yogi Sakha, Holistic Health and Happiness Coach.

"Due to the side effects of modern living like sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating and sleeping habits; we have lost our core connection with nature, which is manifesting itself through various diseases. Our organisation's aim is to re-establish among our customers this lost association with nature through a scientific approach which focuses on the wellbeing of the body, mind, and spirit," added Sakha.

The Wholistic Care Center will be providing a wide range of services like Physiotherapy, Yoga, Meditation, Functional Training, Happiness Training, Nutrition Guidance, General Physician Consultation, Orthopaedics and Orthopaedic Surgery Consultation, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, among other services.

The centre located at Vidyavihar (a suburb of Mumbai) is formed by a team of highly qualified physicians, physiotherapists, psychologists and yoga trainers, including distinguished spine surgeon - Dr Pradeep K Singh, who represents the Board of Wholistic Care Center as an advisor. To know more, please visit Wholisticcare.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

