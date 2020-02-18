Why India needs its version of the American Dream now than ever to uplift its people from poverty, reveals new book by Self Made Indian Movement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Feb 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): A new book titled 'The Self Made Indian Dream' by Vinodh Subramanian, founder of the Self Made Indian Movement, takes a look at the aspirations of the new Indian middle class, narrating how they achieve success, and move up in the social ladder despite disadvantages.

"The Indian dream has always been there. But, it's just that it's not been defined, neither given a name nor promoted the way the US has promoted the American Dream", said Subramanian, who through the movement, is working towards making upward mobility possible for hundreds of millions of people from disadvantaged backgrounds in India.

"I have a dream"

The American Dream is a set of ideals that promises equal opportunity for success, prosperity and upward mobility in the society with less or no barriers. It is the belief that anyone can attain their own version of success and move up in society regardless of where they were born, or what class they were born into.

243 years after independence, the American Dream still continues to inspire the nation, gets everyone into action, attracts people from all across the world, and makes America one of the greatest countries in the world.

Besides America, India's neighbour, China has recently stated a 'Chinese Dream'.

The Chinese Dream describes a set of personal and national ethos and ideals in China to promote prosperity, collective effort, and national glory. "The China Dream is about making China great again", said Steve Tsang, a political scientist and professor at School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

Apart from China, even smaller countries like Qatar and New Zealand have also stated their national dreams.

But, what about India?

As one of the largest economies in the world with hundreds of millions of people from poor, lower and middle-income class backgrounds, does India have a dream of its own to inspire its people and to uplift them from various social disadvantages?

"India had a dream, a dream of an independent country in the past. But it faded after we achieved it", said Ranjani Iyer Mohanty, in her Wall Street Journal article.

What about now?

Does India still have a dream that can make upward mobility possible for hundreds of millions of its people from disadvantaged backgrounds?

"Yes, India has a new dream", revealed Vinodh Subramanian, in his new book, 'The Self Made Indian Dream' which was recently launched on Kickstarter for pre-orders.

Inside this new book, Subramanian reveals what this new Indian dream is all about, and how deprivation, disadvantage, deficit, and inner misery mobilize hundreds of millions of people from poor, lower and middle-income class families in India, achieve success and move up in the social ladder regardless of their age, gender, caste, education or background.

