Why now is the right time to invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:24 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers fixed deposit investments for those looking to grow their wealth reliably this festive season.
Bajaj Finance has a total book size of Rs 17,000+ crore with about 2,50,000 customers.
Its popularity attests to the growing sentiment of investors looking for safety and returns in current markets. The Reserve Bank of India, for the fifth consecutive time this year, announced yet another repo rate cut on October 1 and this time by 25bps.
This will bring down the interest rate of debt investments and deposits soon, however, it is the right time for investors to lock in higher rates. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one such FD of repute offering a good rate of interest as well as unmatched safety during volatile times.
Considering the fact that other go-to investments like gold, especially in this festive season, are bringing in nominal returns, just 8.3 per cent in 10 years and carry a high risk, investors are better off investing in a stable and reliable option such as the Bajaj Finance FD.
This is because it can guarantee both short and long-term returns, allowing investors to enjoy liquidity, should the need arise. Here are the key features to note for a more detailed breakdown of this investment:
Interest rate offerings up to 8.70 per cent
With the Bajaj Finance FD, senior citizen investors get returns up to 8.70 per cent, while regular investors get 8.35 per cent by investing for a tenor of at least 36 months with interest payable at maturity. Considering the repo rate cut, this interest offering may decrease down the line, so customers should try to invest now to enjoy a higher rate for their chosen term.
Alongside the interest offering, investors get access to:
* Flexible investment tenor ranging from 12 to 60 months
* Auto renewal feature that permits automatic reinvestment upon maturity
* Multi deposit facility for efficient laddering of FDs using one single cheque
High stability and credibility ratings for maximum investment security
The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the ICRA 'MAAA', CRISIL 'FAAA' and S&P Global 'BBB' rating making it one of the safest NBFC FDs in the market. Investors can thus rely on this investment and enjoy timely payouts.
Low minimum deposit amount of Rs 25,000
Investing in this FD is easy as it has a low minimum deposit amount of Rs 25,000. This allows investors to start early without having to save a hefty sum.
Following the repo rate cut, the need of the hour this festive season is to identify a wealth-generating vehicle that is both reliable and high-yielding.
With the Bajaj Finance FD, investors are assured that their money is in good hands and will grow bountifully without the need for constant monitoring. To start investing, investors can fill the application form online and await a call from a representative.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

