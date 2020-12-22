WIBA launches in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): World Influencer & Blogger Awards (WIBA), 'THE' international contest that is organized for the most distinguished bloggers all over the world now makes an entry in India.

The global event aims to gather all key influencers together and build new collaborations in the brand community. It makes its maiden entry in India with Nusr-Et, Gianluca Vacchi, Foodgod, Victoria Bonya, Victoria Silvstedt as the headliners. The event has also brought on board WAVE, a trending mobile app offering a private space in your phone to browse, share and chat, as the main sponsor.

Each applicant will have an opportunity to communicate directly with business representatives before the awards ceremony to increase their influence through social media. With 8 genres and 24 sub genres it will cover several segments across different categories.

The global event that took place in Cannes Film Festival 2019 saw over had a digital reach of 117 million plus views for its live stream not counting the several media mentions and networking opportunities it presented the finalists.

Headlined by Gianluca Vacchi, the robust social media pages have over 100 million followers from India. WIBA India will also give the winners a unique opportunity to qualify for the international award competition to be held at Cannes Film Festival 2021 where they will be on ground hobnobbing with the best talent in the industry.



"This will be the largest congregation of bloggers and influencers in the country. Last year we saw over 2 K applicants from India at our global awards. Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and Gaurav Chaudary make a smashing debut creating quite an impression on the global community. This event will see many unique concepts and encourage the community to look at international collaborations. We are confident that the India edition of the global awards will see a positive response from the vibrant influencer community in the country," said Paris based Jo Broner, WIBA Spokesperson, commenting on the same.

"When Jo spoke to me about this concept, he did not have to really persuade me to come on board. I knew this was a winner. Having tracked and dealt with the influencer and blogger community in India over the last decade, I believe they are now ready to make a more impactful debut on a global platform. We are proud to partner with them and bring the WAVE to the event." Mumbai based Anish Mulani, Director - WAVE added.

The registration for the awards opens today.

Know more on: https://wiba.in/

