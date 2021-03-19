"Will release after my audience is safely vaccinated" Film Director Vikash Verma on Indo-Polish Film, No Means No's deferred release amidst outbreak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI/PNN): Since last year, a lot of highly-anticipated films got derailed due to the corona pandemic crisis the Covid-19 Pandemic and this includes the country's first Indo-Polish action thriller, No Means No directed by Indian filmmaker Vikash Verma.

The much-talked-about film which was scheduled to release worldwide on March 22, 2021, this year has been postponed again. Apparently, the filmmaker had planned a grand premiere in both countries besides promoting the film in a grandiose way.

Vikash Verma's No Means No has been stalled again due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and the government's restrictions for the safety of the People which are slowing the pace for films.

The multiplex cinema halls and single screens are not functioning to their full capacities; while many of them have completely downed shutters.

What is appealing is Vikash Verma's love for the worldwide audiences which much above surpass the loss incurred due to the delay in releasing the film.

"The pandemic has taught us many lessons. At many places, the lockdown and night curfew has been imposed. The safety of human life is much more important than anything else. There is a big risk of infection spread amongst the crowds. Thus theatres and multiplexes are not fully operational. Though the corona pandemic has been controlled, there are rising cases not only within the country but across the globe. Phases of vaccination being given to people all over should help contain the virus from spreading. Then only cinema halls can fully operate like before. I am very much with the government policies which are taken best in the interests in the best interest of mankind," he said.

Vikash Verma further informs that the delay in the release of this first Indo-Polish venture has been conveyed to Adam Burakowski, the Ambassador of Poland to India, based at the foreign embassy in Delhi, who spoke with Vikash Verma on the phone and inquired about the film over the phone. Thereafter a long meeting was held with Damian Irzyk - Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Mumbai.

"Looking at the current situation and a lot of uncertainty revealed an after which on the basis of COVID-19 news published in the Times of India Indian and Polish news, it was then decided to postpone the release of the film, No Means No," said Verma.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, similar steps have been taken by an increasing number of movies from Hollywood and Bollywood who have deferred their releases.

Hollywood's MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, after thorough evaluation, have re-postponed their film, 'No Time To Die' until September '21.

Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to be released on June 11, 2021. Fast and Furious installment, F9 has been delayed and is now opening in June. Paramount's action sequel Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 also bumped the release of both films, with M:I 7 moving to November 19, 2021, from its July 2021 release date, and the eighth film also moving back to November 4, 2022, from its summer release.

While Bollywood biggies too are in the same queue with Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh is re-scheduled to release on April 30; while Salman Khan's Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai is expected on May 13; etc.

The Indo-Polish film No Means No recollects Russia's romance with legendary and showman actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker. It is reminiscent of the legendary showman, actor-filmmaker, Raj Kapoor's romance with the Soviet Union, more than three decades ago with his film, 'Mera Naam Joker'.



Likewise, director Vikash Verma has rekindled the RK's charisma with Poland. Director Vikash Verma's pioneering, cross-border venture film will strengthen the bonding between the two countries by exchanging culture, hotspot tourist locations, snow-clad mountains, serene beaches and create new dimensions in bilateral ties.

This apart, Poland also provides high standards of living, safety and economic freedom too. True to life characters, down to earth and genuine; anybody can connect to this film, cutting across age, race, education and social status.

It may even be recalled that historically India had supported Poland during World War II. At that time former Jamnagar (earlier known as Nava Nagar) King of Gujarat, Maharaja Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Jadeja had sheltered 1000 Polish children.

The king not only arranged shelter for them at Sainik School, Balachadi for four years but also created a camp for the children to ensure they grew up around Polish culture, traditions and education.

Vikash Verma is also all geared up to make another film based on this epic tale, titled, 'The Good Maharaja', and Sanjay Dutt will feature in its titular role.

Likewise, the story of No Means No paints a picturesque and realistic feel between these two countries - India and Poland. The film introduces a new face in the lead role. Dhruv Verma makes his debut with this mega film - No Means No.

His role is of a sportsman from India who goes to Poland to participate in a skiing championship. There he falls in love with a Polish girl and the relationship dramatically changes the course of his life, bringing twists and turns which chills down the spine and makes one sit on the edge of their seats.

A major chunk of the shooting schedule has been canned in the visually attractive, expressive, natural and photographic locales of Poland. The film also expresses close friendly ties between the two countries. Renowned actors and technicians were a part of the crew.

Featuring in the cast from India along with new find Dhruv Verma are Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, Deepraj Rana, Milind Joshi, Nazia Hussain and Kat Kristian. Whereas actors from Poland includes the likes of Anna Ador, Jersey Handzlik, Anna Guzik, Natalia Bak, Slywia Czech and Pawel Czech.

The trailer and the first look of No Means No launched on March 3 had received a tremendous response. The film which is being made available in three language formats - Hindi, English and Polish has received millions of fan following and has been applauded by the critics as well.

The film's trailer has received the Best Trailer Award from Show Bizz, Midday. Bollywood's veteran actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Preity Zinta have praised the film and its makers; film trade analysts' Taran Adarsh and Komal Nahata; National Award winner Gajender Jha; Editor of Outlook magazine - Murtaza Ali Khan; Ajay Bisaria - India's High Commissioner in Canada in their tweets posted their comments as a "Historic Moment". Former Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Home -Subodh Kant Sahay in his tweet added the film as a "Masterpiece".

Hollywood action star Steven Seagal with Gajendra Jha and Murtaza Ali Khan has added that "the film is an out and out action entertainer with lots of thrill." 'London Post' has compared this movie with a James Bond film.

Director Vikash Verma shares his insight that since for a very long time no films have had been joint ventures and he highly hopes he is sure that this film will strengthen the ties between India and Poland bilateral ties and enhance their relationship.

"The corona pandemic has delayed the release of this film. I eagerly pray and wait that once the entire courses of COVID-19 vaccinations are complete, and things simmer down, we will release the film. I am sure this film will also win the hearts of all the audiences too," confided Verma.

