Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Finance

Win Big in this Cricket World Cup with Bajaj Finserv's #EMINetworkPowerplay

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:42 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced its #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign.
Through this campaign, Bajaj Finserv intends to ride on the excitement and celebration of the Cricket World Cup and engage with the die-hard Indian cricket fans, giving them an opportunity to win big during this 45-day cricket extravaganza.
As a market leader in the consumer durable financing space, Bajaj Finance aims to reach out to over 10 million customers and increase its consumer durable lending business multi-fold through its #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign. Here, customers get to Play, Shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and win exciting prizes.
Customers simply need to go to the Bajaj Finserv website and participate in a simple quiz. Every participant will have to answer three questions on cricket. Post that they need to shop for Consumer durable products like Air conditioner, LED TVs, Mobiles, etc. through the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network to be eligible to win exciting prizes.
Customers not only stand a chance to win some great prizes in this contest but also get to avail cash vouchers up to Rs 8000/- in their Bajaj Finserv wallet. The customer with the highest spending stands a chance to win the new Samsung S10 mobile worth Rs 60,000/-. Apart from this, customers also stand a chance to win gift vouchers worth 14,000/- from Shoppers Stop.
Customers can shop for 1 million products under EMI Network. The categories include electronics, large and small appliances, gadgets, clothes, accessories, eyewear, footwear, watches, international and domestic flight tickets, hotel stays, holiday packages, eye-wear, education, and even groceries. The Bajaj Finserv EMI network operates 60,000 stores in over 1300 cities.
The #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign will be on till July 16, 2019. For those looking for hassle-free financing options can now shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI network with or without an EMI Network card and also win some exciting prizes in the process.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

