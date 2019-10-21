Model exhibiting outfit designed by Ms. Kasonde Nkole, First Winner during the Zambia Fashion Week
Model exhibiting outfit designed by Ms. Kasonde Nkole, First Winner during the Zambia Fashion Week

Winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards - Zambia announced by Merck Foundation with aim to break the stigma around infertile Women

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:48 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards in partnership with H.E. Esther Lungu, The First Lady of Zambia, together with Zambia Fashion Week.
"We initiated the "Merck More Than a Mother" Fashion Awards across all Africa with the aim to deliver strong and influential messages to empower infertile women and say 'No to Infertility Stigma' and to create meaningful fashion trend to educate their communities that 'Fertility is a Shared Responsibility," said Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother.
The awards attracted many applications, out of which, five best designs were chosen by the 'Merck More Than a Mother' committee.
The winners of the 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards are:
* Kasonde Nkole, First Winner
* Varinder Kaur Virdy, Second Winner
* Gibstar Makanglia
* Kasonde Makanglia
* Chimwemwe Kalirani
* Saandime Shisholeka
The awards winners were granted $500 each to execute and showcase their designs (arranging for models) and had an opportunity to exhibit them during the Zambia Fashion Week which was conducted in Lusaka on 17th -19th October 2019.
"No designer has ever, or would ever; say that he or she wanted to make things difficult for women. Fashion industry has already got enough flakes for being superficial. These awards are our efforts to change this perception and create a meaningful fashion trend aiming to educate our communities that 'Fertility is a Shared Responsibility' and Women are more than just Mothers," added Dr Rasha Kelej.
Merck Foundation established a long-term partnership with the First Lady of Zambia and Ministry of Health to build healthcare capacity with the aim of improving access to equitable and quality healthcare solutions nationwide.
Merck Foundation has also appointed Her Excellency First Lady of Zambia to be the Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother campaign to empower infertile women through access to information, health and change of mindset to break the stigma around infertility. Through this campaign, Merck Foundation has trained the first Fertility specialists in Zambia, and will continue to train more candidates to help infertile couples across the country.
Merck Foundation has also appointed Her Excellency First Lady of Zambia to be the Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother campaign to empower infertile women through access to information, health and change of mindset to break the stigma around infertility.
Through this campaign, Merck Foundation has trained the first Fertility specialists in Zambia, and will continue to train more candidates to help infertile couples across the country.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:38 IST

Marconi Society's Celestini Program Recognizes Indian Students...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Marconi Society, dedicated to celebrating, inspiring and connecting the innovators building tomorrow's digitally inclusive world, has awarded top prizes to students in India who crafted innovative solutions that address the growing chal

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:46 IST

Market leading manufacturing companies in India recognized for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) hosted the sixth annual edition of its flagship awards platform - National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC) which is to recognize the companies which have successfully

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:44 IST

Smartphone Cameras Upping the Game for Millennials says Mr Phone

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mr Phone, one of India's fastest-growing technology publications, conducted a survey to understand the modern-day utility of smartphone cameras.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:40 IST

VLCC Wellscience further expands its footprint in nutraceutical business

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading Wellness and Beauty services and products brand, VLCC has strengthened its presence in the Nutraceuticals domain with the launch of Family Fit Protein Heath Powder though it's direct selling company, VLCC Wellscience.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:39 IST

K Sera Sera to make a case for Free Cinema in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai-based K Sera Sera is planning to conduct Pan-India survey to gather information about people living in remote areas and willing to watch free movies on a regular basis in a theatre near them.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:38 IST

World Animal Protection launches city wide campaign on Better Dairy

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): International animal welfare organisation - World Animal Protection launched their city-wide 'Better Dairy' campaign in New Delhi on Saturday, October 19.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:38 IST

Gift the goodness of health this Diwali with California Walnuts

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Diwali is the time when the festive spirit is at its peak and everyone revels in meeting their friends and relatives.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:12 IST

CreditAccess Grameen expands presence in five new states

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Leading microfinance institution CreditAccess Grameen Ltd said on Monday that it expanded its footprint in five new states during June to September.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:47 IST

Strike in public sector banks on Tuesday to paralyse operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Public sector banking operations are likely to be hit on Tuesday due to a day-long strike called by the All India Bank Employees' Association and the Bank Employees Federation of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:59 IST

Jio launches new plans with simple pricing, uniform data benefits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Less than two weeks after introducing interconnect user charges (IUCs) for its subscribers, Reliance Jio on Monday unveiled four all-in-one plans with different validity benefits.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:05 IST

Govt fixes issue price of Rs 3,835 per gram for 6th tranche of gold bonds

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The government on Monday fixed the issue price for sixth tranche of sovereign gold bonds at Rs 3,835 per gramme with settlement date as October 30.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:56 IST

Gujarat's largest readymade garments store, Clustor launched in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Oct 21 (ANI): If festive season shopping is on your mind, look no further than Clustor.

Read More
iocl