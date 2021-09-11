Winni ropes in media veteran Vivek Satya Mitram as Executive Vice President - PR and Communications

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Panchkula (Haryana) based Winni, an emerging online gifting and bakery retail chain has roped in journalist turned renowned Brand PR and Communications strategist Vivek Satya Mitram as Executive Vice President - PR and Communications who has been awarded for his work by United Nations and recognised by many reputed organisations including BBC World Service, London.

As Executive Vice President - PR and Communications, Mitram will drive branding and public relations strategy along with internal-external communications and integrated marketing activities to capitalise and strengthen the Brand Winni which is expanding its footprints at massive scale with 20 million users annually on it's online portal and 100 plus retail outlets with delivery capacity in 650 plus cities at pan India level through 3000 plus strong vendor network.

Mitram is known as a dynamic TV journalist and communication professional who set-up 6 news channels in leadership roles as editor/channel head and then moved to work as a Branding PR and Communications strategist in consulting roles. In his more than 18 years of career in both the roles, he has got an opportunity to work with over 45 companies including media, MNCs, SMEs, emerging technology startups and NGOs like Sahara, PTI, Star News, India News, WittyFeed, MyOperator and iCONGO.

Mitram has made a smooth transition from TV journalism to PR and Communications with a focus on corporate storytelling, brand management via media relations and thought leadership and strategic content. He is a hands-on leader with expertise in corporate and brand storytelling, public relations, leadership profiling, crisis communication, internal/external communication, content, Personal branding and integrated marketing including digital media.

Commenting on his latest role Vivek Satya Mitram EVP - PR and Communications, Winni said, "I am thrilled to join our Co-founder and CEO Sujeet Kumar Mishra in his mission of revolutionising the online gifting and bakery retail industry through Winni by making available affordable quality products including cakes, flowers, chocolates and other products at pan India level including tier-2, tier-3 and small towns and become integral part of every household celebrations. As EVP - PR and Communications my mandate is to strategise and execute branding, internal-external communication, public relation and marketing activities aligning it with our Winni's ambitious business goals. Winni is already an established brand, my vision is to showcase its true potential and the strength to the world and consolidate the Brand Winni."



Commenting on Vivek Satya Mitram appointment Winni's Co-founder and CEO Sujeet Kumar Mishra said, "We are excited to have Vivek Satya Mitram onboard as right now Winni is at an inflection point and we are looking up to his able leadership to take the brand narrative to the next level. This will be in alignment with our pan-India expansion and our vision to make Winni the most-loved online gifting and bakery retail chain brand in India. Vivek will help us with creative and impactful storytelling and drive the right communication strategies incorporating our business vision and growth plans. He is a renowned strategist and comes with a diverse experience of designing and driving impactful communication strategies for media, startups and multi-national companies."

Vivek Satya Mitram has worked in the similar roles for many emerging startups including Wittyfeed which was the 2nd largest viral content platform globally after BuzzFeed (now pivoted to an OTT platform for Bharat called - Stage) and MyOperator, a could telephony company that offers virtual and toll-free numbers to SMEs and startups.

Mitram is also known as the writer and right now, he is writing a web series for an OTT platform and even after leaving the media industry in the active role he works with different media houses in advisory and consulting roles as an industry expert & thought leader.

For more information, please visit www.winni.in.

