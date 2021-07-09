WinWire recognized in 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Healthcare as well as Cloud Application Modernization

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): WinWire Technologies, (WinWire) a data-driven digital engineering company, today proudly announced it has been recognized as a finalist in two categories - Healthcare Partner of the Year Award for our domain knowledge and technical acumen and Cloud Application Modernization Partner of the Year Award for our advanced expertise -- in the highly coveted, intensively competitive Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2021.

The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are delighted to be recognized by Microsoft for this prestigious honor. The Microsoft Partner of the Year award illustrates what can be achieved when a company, like WinWire, focuses on its purpose. Our core values push us to be passionate about our clients' success and enable them to forge new paths and disrupt established industries. By working closely with our customers, together we not only successfully deployed and leveraged Microsoft technology but more importantly, empowered other like-minded purpose-driven corporations to change lives -- and the world -- for the better. I want to acknowledge our teams at WinWire who genuinely approach each day with purpose and to our customers for trusting us to bring our best to every engagement," says Ashu Goel, CEO at WinWire.



The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. The awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 nominations from businesses in more than 100 countries worldwide. WinWire was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Healthcare and Modernizing Applications.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers--from cloud-to-edge--and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

