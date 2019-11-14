Wipro announces 5G collaboration with Telecom Infra Project

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Software major Wipro Ltd will work within the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to drive 5G adoption in the global communications service provider and enterprise markets.

Launched in February 2016, TIP was started with the goal to accelerate the pace of innovation in the telecom industry.

"Working within TIP, we will be able to deliver the next-generation wireless solutions that will have the potential to revolutionise the wireless industry," said Sanjay Bhartiya, Vice President for Industrial and Engineering Services at Wipro.

The company's work within TIP will promote collaboration between Wipro's 5G strategic initiative, academia and industry thought leaders across communications and network equipment providers (NEPs) industries worldwide.

As part of its strategic 5G initiative, Wipro said it is investing significantly in the creation of a TIP-based blueprint for a 5G mobile network operator (MNO) reference architecture and a next-generation 5G operational model.

Wipro's 5G TIP investment addresses four key distinct areas.

One: continuous physical end-to-end integration and validation of open RAN technologies developed within the TIP community.

Two: creation of a cost-effective, autonomous 5G-ready next generation, widely open-source-based OSS/BSS platform that harnesses the power of machine learning and advanced analytics, unlocking new business models and revenue streams.

Three: a modular end-to-end cybersecurity model, and four: a new optimised operations model, leveraging hyper-automation through Wipro Holmes AI and automation platform. (ANI)

