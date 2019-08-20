Wipro has over 1.7 lakh employees serving clients across six continents
Wipro collaborates with IISc for research in autonomous systems, robotics and 5G

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:12 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): IT major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to conduct advanced applied research in autonomous systems, robotics and 5G space.
The two organisations have jointly set up the Wipro IISc Research and Innovation Network (WIRIN), a hybrid industry-academia collaboration unit, which will drive idea discovery, research and innovation in technology and product design.
A group of senior professors and research staff from IISc and engineers, developers, architects and researchers from the autonomous systems, robotics and 5G domains at Wipro will constitute the team at WIRIN.
They will focus on the research and development of cutting-edge technologies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual computing, human-computer interaction (HCI) and vehicle-to-everything communication (V2X).
The insights from the research will be leveraged by Wipro for its customers and the industry ecosystem. The institute will benefit from advancing its research goal and capacity building besides commercialisation of the research outcomes.
"This is a significant step towards strengthening our position to be at the forefront of these transformative technologies," said Wipro's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala.
"We are excited to collaborate with the IISc Bangalore, one of the most prestigious research institutes in the world, to develop innovative solutions for autonomous systems, robotics and 5G," he said in a statement.
IISc Bangalore Director Anurag Kumar said the collaboration between academia and the industry is a great way of solving challenging real-world problems. "We are confident that the strong technology capabilities and capable talent from both organisations will come together to make notable strides in these domains," he said.
Wipro has been investing in the area of autonomous systems and robotics for over eight years. Autonomous systems work at the convergence of several emerging technologies and are poised to disrupt multiple industries and verticals such as mobility, insurance, finance, smart cities and infrastructure, among others.
(ANI)

