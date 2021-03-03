Wipro joins WEF initiative to advance racial justice, social equality

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): IT software major Wipro Ltd has joined the Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative launched by the World Economic Forum to promote a culture of diversity, inclusion, equity and justice for people of all racial backgrounds in the workplace.

The initiative is aimed towards driving action and accountability for companies to confront racism at a systemic level, set new global standards for racial justice in business and accomplish necessary policy changes for the inclusion and advancement of professionals with under-represented racial and ethnic identities.

"As a global brand that influences millions of lives across the world, it is our responsibility to accelerate every attempt towards equity and justice," said Thierry Delaporte, Wipro's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.



"We will do everything we can to help us all rise up and together strive for racial justice. Wipro seeks to access as many different resources as possible to learn from them and introduce inclusive practices into our hiring, retention and employee growth approach," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, said with just one per cent of Fortune 500 companies led by black chief executives, the need to tackle racial under-representation in business is urgent and obvious.

"To design racially and ethnically just workplaces, companies must confront racism at a systemic level, addressing not just the structural and social mechanics of their own organisations, but also the role they play in their communities and the economy at large," she said. (ANI)

