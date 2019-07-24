Wipro launches digital product compliance lab in Hyderabad

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): IT major Wipro on Wednesday announced the launch of a global digital product compliance lab in Hyderabad with international standards for reliability, safety and security for customers across industries.

The 10,000 square feet lab will serve customers in automotive, defence, consumer electronics, aerospace, telecom, medical, energy and manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

It will be a part of Tarang Labs, Wipro's independent product qualification and compliance laboratory with testing capabilities for electromagnetic compatibility, safety, environment, wi-fi, bluetooth, shock and vibration, noise, material, calibration and medical devices.

Tarang Labs also offers consultancy services for standards compliance, certification testing, pre-certification testing and interoperability and is the only lab in southeast Asia qualified to certify wi-fi and bluetooth devices.

"Security, compliance and certification are a critical part of the IoT and Industry 4.0 value proposition and this lab will empower customers to meet their product launch requirements worldwide," said Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President and Global Head for Wipro's Industrial and Engineering Services division.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary at Telangana's Information Technology and Industries & Commerce Department inaugurated the lab. "Hyderabad has long been known as an electronics, manufacturing and R&D powerhouse of India. Wipro's new lab would be a boost for Make in Telangana initiative," he said.

Wipro has over two decades of experience in end-to-end product and engineering services across industries. Leveraging new-age technologies like IoT and Industry 4.0, blockchain, cloud, 3D printing, virtualisation and AI, it helps enterprises in their journey of digital transformation. (ANI)

