Wipro launches next-gen cybersecurity defence centre in Melbourne

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 5 (ANI): IT services major Wipro Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of its next-generation cybersecurity defence centre here and said it will make substantial investments to upskill its employees and hire more local resources.

It is the first local shared security operations centre for the company in Australia, providing customers with the ability to rapidly expand capacity and run their security operations in compliance with the local data requirements.

The centre will assist in actively managing cyber risks by leveraging managed services around threat intelligence, security monitoring and analytics, vulnerability management, incident response and regulatory compliance.

The IT major plans to launch similar centres in other Australian cities and offer cyber resilience and provide digital protection to large government organisations.

According to Wipro's recently released State of Cybersecurity Report 2019 (in which 10 per cent of the global organisations surveyed were from Australia), 55 per cent of the respondents highlighted digital lockdowns due to ransomware attacks are their top cyber risk.

The worldwide breach rate -- that is number of records stolen per second -- has gone up to 232 records per second from the previous year's average of 88 records per second.

In the same report, only 25 per cent of respondents said that they are carrying out security assessments in every build cycle before pushing applications out to the internet.

