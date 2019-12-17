Wipro recognised as top employer 2020 in Australia

Sydney [Australia], Dec 17 (ANI): IT consulting major Wipro Ltd said on Tuesday that it has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a top employer in Australia for 2020.
The Top Employers Institute Global Certification Programme is a prestigious certification in the region and has recognised more than 1,500 top employers in 118 countries across five continents.
The assessment is based on a human resource best practice survey that encompasses over 100 questions covering 600 people development practices across 10 topics.
These include: talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and culture.
Organisations certified as top employers provide the very best working environment for employees through their progressive people-first HR practices.
"The certified participants are a shining example of dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work," said David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute said.
Manoj Nagpaul, Senior Vice President and Head Asia Pacific and Japan at Wipro Ltd, said: "At Wipro, we believe our biggest asset is our people. It is our continuous endeavour to adopt people practices that are innovative, human-centric and help our people realise their potential."
