Wipro signs pact with Finland's university on 5G, 6G technologies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Digital tech major Wipro on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Oulu in Finland to collaborate in the areas of wireless communications in 5G/6G at GHz, THz and lightwave frequencies under the university's 6G flagship programme.

The University of Oulu is an international science university, which focuses on innovation for the future, well-being, and knowledge through research and education.

"The new research partnership between Wipro and University of Oulu regarding 5G and 6G will boost innovation and is an excellent start for the mutually beneficial cooperation between Finland and Wipro," said Timo Harakka, Minister of Employment at Finland's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.

Kari Leppanen, Professor of Practice at the University of Oulu, said as the leader of world's first major 6G research programme, 6G Flagship focuses on wireless communications leading to 6G technologies. "We look forward to targeted research initiatives with Wipro to enable future wireless end-to-end solutions for diverse end-user needs."

K R Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer at Wipro, said ss part of the company's focus on emerging technologies and innovations, the collaboration is an important step towards building competency, contributing in 5G/6G standards and creating essential patents in these technologies.

(ANI)

