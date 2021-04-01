Wipro to acquire Australian cybersecurity provider Ampion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): IT software major Wipro Ltd said on Thursday it has signed an agreement to acquire Ampion, an Australia-based provider of cyber security, devops and quality engineering services.

Ampion was formed through the merger of IT services providers Revolution IT and Shelde. Revolution IT was an IT services company in Australia founded in 2004 and Shelde was a digital IT security company founded in 2010.

The merged entity Ampion is headquartered in Melbourne with offices in Sydney, Brisbane and a zone three facility in Canberra.



The Australian market is undergoing significant disruption through the adoption of cloud, devops, analytics and resilience related digital capabilities across enterprises and public sector entities.

Wipro and Ampion's combined offerings will bring scale and market agility to respond to growing demands of customers.

"We see Ampion as a complementary force that will help us expand our footprint and accelerate our journey in the Asia Pacific region," said N S Bala, CEO for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Wipro.

Wipro has been present in the Australia and New Zealand market for over two decades with deep client relationships across industry sectors and localised domain and delivery capabilities.

"The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and expected to close in the quarter ending June 30. (ANI)

