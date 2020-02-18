Wisdom Capital sponsors Amity International Business School's Stock Investment Contest

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Wisdom Capital, an online financial services firm, today announced it is a sponsor of the 20th International Business Summit and Research Conference of Asia - INBUSH ERA World Summit 2020, at Amity International Business School, Noida.

The top discount stock broker is sponsoring the prize money of the three winners of the AIBS Stock Investment Contest, an eight-week-long investment contest for graduate and postgraduate and MBA students in India.

The focus of the competition is on financial literacy and developing an investment culture among students as there is an unacceptably wide gap between financial knowledge and financial responsibilities. The contest underlines the fact that achieving long-term investment success in stocks requires patience, hard work, time, and psychological discipline.

The contest began on November 15, 2019, and received an overwhelming response from 71 teams pan India. Only ten teams have made it to the final.

The prize distribution ceremony will take place on Wednesday, February 19, at Amity University Campus, Noida.

"As a firm focused on the capital market, our favourite part of the competition is learning from the brilliant minds of student investors. Their passion for financial literacy, investing and personal growth is inspiring! It is a pleasure to sponsor this event and to work closely with students to help raise awareness of the contest among the media and broader alternative investing community," said Deb Mukherjee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wisdom Capital.

A live demonstration of Wisdom Capital's recently rolled out WisdomPro, a mobile stock trading app that can introduce the younger set to investing, will be a highlight of the event.

"The app is designed to meet the needs of millennials wanting fast, responsive, low-cost online tools for trading and investing in stocks," said Mukherjee, adding that the app is simple to use, keeps one up-to-date on current market conditions and analysis, and consumes a lot less space (less than three MB) on mobile devices.

