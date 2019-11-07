OYO
OYO

With 5 million subscribers and over 9200 partner hotels, OYO Wizard drives approximate 49 per cent of OYO bookings

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:07 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 07 (ANI/Newsvoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia's largest and world's second-largest and fastest-growing chain of hotels, homes, living, and workspaces, today announced that OYO Wizard, India's largest hospitality paid loyalty program, has reached 5 million subscribers, contributing to 49per cent of OYO bookings.
This indicates a surge in loyal customers. OYO Wizard is designed to recognise and reward frequent customers and comes with unique benefits, including guaranteed discounts, cash back, discount coupons and upgrades. The company plans to expand OYO Wizard's customer base to reach 6.5M+ customer base by the end of 2019.
With 9200+ hotels under OYO's portfolio currently partnered with this program, OYO Wizard is increasingly becoming a preferred option of booking quality and affordable accommodation on OYO. In fact, every second room booked on OYO is by a Wizard member. The repeat rate for premium Wizard members, who hold the Blue, Silver and Gold membership, is 2X compared to non-Wizard OYO users. Also, 60per cent of all transactions made by premium Wizard members are done on Wizard member hotels, resulting in much higher income as compared to non-Wizard hotels.
"At OYO, we give prime importance to customer experience and continuously work towards strengthening customer relationships. OYO Wizard is one of the best loyalty programs in the hospitality industry providing unparalleled values and services. The 5 million mark is an important milestone for us and is a testament to the popularity of OYO Wizard. We will continue to offer value and convenience and reward loyal guests via the OYO Wizard program by offering highly-rated and curated hotels at the best price," said Gaurav Ajmera, Chief Operating Officer, India and South Asia, OYO Hotels and Homes.
At present, OYO Wizard is available across 4 tiers- Wizard Blue (Rs 99 for 6 months membership), Wizard Silver (Rs 199 for 1 year membership), Wizard Gold (Rs 399 for 2 years membership) and the recently introduced - OYO Wizard Lite. Core benefits of premium tiers include -
* An additional 5per cent discount on all Wizard member hotels (over and above existing discounts)
* An additional 10per cent on Wizard Base hotel selected by the user
* Instant OYO Money rewards worth Rs 500, Rs 1200 and Rs 3000 for Blue, Silver and Gold respectively.
There are benefits provided to members in the higher tiers, including 40per cent discount vouchers (1 for Silver and 2 for Gold) and OYO Money cashback on every stay (Rs 75 for Silver, Rs 200 for Gold).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl