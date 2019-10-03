With Bhangra Paa le, Ronnie Screwvala to kick start another Dance Franchisee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): In 2013, Ronnie Screwvala brought about a revolution in Hindi film industry when he introduced us to ABCD, a dance franchise which completely changed how the industry looked at dance films.

Six years later, he is all set to introduce another dance franchise, and with Bhangra Paa Le, which stars Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon.

From last 3 years punjabi songs have taken over Bollywood, is RSVP aims to target the love for the music and genre, and make an entertaining film around the Punjabi music craze.

Interestingly, 2018 was a turning point in Vicky Kaushal's career. The actor firmly established himself as a talent to reckon with films like Raazi and Sanju. However, with Ronnie Screwvala's Uri, Vicky Kaushal became one of the most sought-after heroes in the Industry. The film was a blockbuster, and cemented Vicky's position as an action hero.

Now, Screwvala is all set to present Sunny Kaushal as a dancing star with his next film, Bhangra Paa Le. The film is directed by Sneha Taurani, who is the daughter of music baron Ramesh Taurani.

The trailer of the film dropped recently and received a brilliant response from both audience and critics. The music of the film also garnered a lot of interest, and audience are looking forward to hear the complete soundtrack.

Bhangra Paa Le is all set to hit the screens on 1st November.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

