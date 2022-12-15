With booming content economy in India, SanDisk introduces new storage devices for creators

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The content creation economy is booming in India as local creators are producing an unprecedented amount of data across all platforms and segments. With the introduction of high-high speed telecom services, data consumption, mobile and active social media users, gamers in the country have jumped manifold in the past few years.

According to a recent study by data storage solutions provider Western Digital study, a new-age content creator on average creates 350 GB of content in just a month. Also, the number of creators creating content has been steadily increasing in India, be it on YouTube, Instagram, other short-video platforms, and live game streaming.

But with the opportunity, it has its downside because the management of the large volumes of data flowing in from multiple sources with varied formats, fears of data loss, and proper backup are some of the concerns of among the content creators in India.



Keeping content creators in focus, storage card brand SanDisk, which is manufactured and marketed by Western Digital, has introduced a few high-speed data transferable storage cards to help content creators in simplifying their content management challenges. The newly-introduced products in India include SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 TM SSD, G-RAID TM Shuttle SSD, G-DRIVE™ Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive, and PRO-DOCK 4, a 4-port reader docking station.

"Captured or created content needs to be saved, transferred, off-loaded, shared, and archived. Our newly introduced SanDisk Professional brand enables content creators and professionals to'Create the Incredible'. SanDisk Professional offers a range of purpose-built storage solutions to harmonize every step of that process," said Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director-Marketing, India Middle East and TIA at Western Digital, in a statement.

Chelliah further said Western Digital believes digital content is the voice of the content creator manifested through the help of technology.

About the availability of the newly-launched storage solutions, the manufacturer said they can be purchased through Western Digital Store (Andheri West), authorized SanDisk Professional retailers, e-tailers, and distributors, the statement said. (ANI)

