With sustainability in focus, Assam launches new tourism policy

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): With sustainability as the centre point and one of the guiding principles, the Assam government has launched a new tourism policy here in the national capital.

The new tourism policy, branded under Awesome Assam, was unveiled on the sidelines of 'The Assam Tourism Road Show 2022' on Monday evening in presence of the state tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and several other cabinet ministers and ministry officials.



A new comprehensive website for Assam Tourism was also launched where tourists will be able to avail of various services under one roof.

The state of Assam offers hills to wetlands to reserve forests, foods, culture, rural landscape, flora and fauna for tourists to get an immersive getaway travel experience. The tea gardens and the lush green golf courses have the potential to advance prosperity and drive for sustainable development.



The word sustainable and sustainability find dozens of mentions in the new policy document.

The mission of the Policy is to create a policy framework and strategic roadmap in collaboration with central ministries, various state government departments, local communities and tourism stakeholders to improve the tourism sector in Assam, and to support the private sector engaged in tourism in the state.





Enhancing the contribution of tourism to Assam's economy, ensure round the year footfall of tourists, spreading tourist visitation or expenditure to lesser-known destinations, integrating traditional cultural festivals and developing new tourism-oriented products in sustainable and responsible are some of the major key strategic objectives of the newly-launched Policy.

Most importantly, the state government is paying emphasis on the private-sector-led growth tourism industry.



The policy is governed by the notion that the private sector must lead tourist growth, with the public sector serving as an enabler and facilitator.

"Our goal with this new policy is to enable the world to view it from the point of view of the attraction. The presence of pristine water, forests, mountains, and rivers provides the state with limitless possibilities in the field of tourism. The new tourism policy reflects the same goal," said minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

"Assam is sure to enchant the travellers with what it has to offer at every nook and corner. For investors, we have also come up with special packages," added Baruah.



Also, keeping in mind the objective of employing the local youth, the Department of Tourism will facilitate on-the-job training to be provided by employers for local employees in hotels and resorts.

These programs will aim to advance women for management and leadership positions in their companies and encourage employers to provide childcare support and safe transport for female workers, particularly those working at night.



Particular efforts will be made to train women in traditionally male-dominated positions such as guides, cooks, waiters, and drivers, and provide recognition to firms that encourage women in these positions. (ANI)

