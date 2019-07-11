Spartan Poker
With the highest-ever GTD of Rs 11 crores, get set for 15 fun-filled days as Spartan Poker brings the next edition of the much-awaited IOPC

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It's set to be a true test of the finest poker players at the tables as Spartan Poker, one of the leading online gaming platforms in India, is returning with its second edition of IOPC - India Online Poker Championship - this year.
This online event is going to be a 15-day series, from 14-28 July, with exciting tournaments lined up and leaderboard prizes amounting to Rs 30 lakhs. With the previous edition being a resounding hit, this online poker gaming platform continues to grow from strength to strength and garner large numbers of participants.
With the flagship tournament promising new surprises and amazing rewards galore to its poker enthusiasts, Spartan Poker, in its new edition, aims to #makeitbig for all the poker addicts.
Ensuring that the scale of the event is at its grandest, the main attraction of the tournament is Rs 11 crores, which is the highest ever GTD in the history of Spartan Poker. Apart from this, to #makeitbig for its poker fans, IOPC will see the leaderboard winner take home a swanky car. Rest assured that this edition will bring a lot of new surprises and unique rewards to treat its poker fans.
With the aim to #makeitbig this time, Spartan Poker has taken IOPC to another level. There will be as many as 82 thrilling tournaments with huge cash prizes and giveaways at various stages of the tournament.
The main event which is The Millionaire is offering a grand 2 crore GTD at a buy-in of just Rs 11,000. It is expected that the event will see poker addicts displaying their poker prowess and participate in huge numbers from across the globe.
The previous edition of IOPC saw participation in huge numbers from different parts of the country. The names of last year's winners are Pulkit Goyal, Ankur Aryan and Nikhil Ramesh. They were rewarded with huge prizes that included a luxury SUV Jeep Compass.
"The IOPC series, hosted by Spartan Poker, provides a platform for its poker players to show their skills and talent in the best way possible. We always aim to provide our poker fans with the very best of lavish rewards and giveaways. With the resounding success and high participation seen in the previous edition, we look forward to making this tournament the most-talked-about event/ grandest event this year", said Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, Co-Founder and MD of Spartan Poker.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:34 IST

