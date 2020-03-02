Women account for the fastest growing travel segment in India: Thomas Cook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Integrated travel services company Thomas Cook India Ltd said on Monday its Women's Travel Trends Report 2020 highlights a strong 32 per cent growth in travel demand, across leisure and b-leisure trips.

Displaying a clear shift from conventional to the off-beat, India's women are travelling as a means to disconnect, unwind and enrich themselves, it said ahead of International Women's Day. "From culture-rich experiences to adrenaline-infused outdoor adventures, they are setting out to discover the world."

The desire to explore new destinations-unique experiences is a significant driver across 35 per cent of women, with Thomas Cook India's report highlighting appetite for non-standard destinations and stay experiences.

Outdoor and adventure experiences are seeing a surge of 33 per cent from India's women travellers with the report showing their strong interest in adrenalin highs of sky diving.

Apart from family breaks, a rising trend is the 25 per cent growth in demand for girl gang travel. While metro cities like Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru are key contributors, tier two and three cities of Chandigarh, Nagpur, Kochi and Ahmedabad are emerging well.

With a demand of 15 per cent from solo women travellers, the report highlights interest primarily from millenials (72 per cent of the pie), driven strongly by experiences, the freedom of planning their trip their way and self-discovery.

With a 26 per cent growth in demand for wellness tourism, women travellers are investing in self-care holidays to rejuvenate or take a break. Wellness tourism is also emerging as a preferred option among travellers in the 30 to 55 years age group.

