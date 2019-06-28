Men-women Survey Data
Men-women Survey Data

Women avail higher EMI amount; spend more on education - ZestMoney

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:05 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): The popular perception would be that women spend more on vanity, and men spend cautiously on necessities.
However, a new survey by ZestMoney has revealed that on an average, over 20 per cent of loan amounts taken by women were for education, whereas in comparison, the same percentage for men was 6 per cent. The research also found that average loan amount for women is 35 per cent higher than men. In 2019, average amount of EMI Financing taken by women is around Rs 20,000, whereas for men the amount is Rs 15,000.
"Financial inclusion will become a reality when people from all demography and geography get affordable EMI solutions. Women spending more on education underline the aspirations of women in India to up skill and lead much more independent lives. These customers are macro influencers and we really want to understand such open opportunities to drive our future product strategy", said Lizzie Chapman, CEO and co-founder, ZestMoney.
The survey also looked at other segments such as e-commerce and healthcare. The maximum loan taken by men is for ecommerce purposes - they avail 83.4 percent as compared to women who take 68.4 percent.
The advent of EMI financing has transformed our relationship with money- whether it's for shopping, travel or education- Indians are increasingly availing the benefits of EMI financing, and not allowing cash to become a challenge in their aspirations.
ZestMoney is the largest and fastest growing consumer lending Fintech Company in India founded by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman in 2015.
ZestMoney is built as a platform that can meaningfully improve the lives of more than 300 million households in the country, who currently have no access to credit cards or any other formal financing options because of insufficient credit history.
ZestMoney's unique platform uses mobile technology, digital banking and Artificial Intelligence to make life more affordable to millions of Indian consumers. ZestMoney is backed by leading global investors such as Naspers Fintech, Omidyar Network, Quona Capital, Reinventure, Ribbit Capital, and Xiaomi.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:22 IST

Policybazaar.com survey results indicate changing perception of...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): It is quite evident that India for long has remained under-insured and the awareness around insurance has been left even further behind.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:06 IST

Mukesh Ambani shows interest to invest in Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani as part of an outreach activity for attracting investments to the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:26 IST

Sensex slumps 192 points, metal stocks drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended losses throughout the trading session on Friday with Nifty metal index dropping over 1.13 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:43 IST

Airtel shuts down 3G network in Kolkata

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): In one of the first phase-outs of 3G technology globally, Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the shutdown of its 3G network in Kolkata.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:54 IST

Maharashtra ranks on top with 3,661 startups, Karnataka follows

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Maharashtra ranks on top with 3,661 startups recognised by the government followed by Karnataka with 2,847, New Delhi with 2,552 and Uttar Pradesh by 1,566.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:55 IST

Odisha's GDP marks 8.4 pc growth in 2018-19: Economic Survey

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): Odisha's gross state domestic product (GSDP) grew by 8.4 per cent during 2018-19 compared to 7.4 per cent in previous financial year, highlighting that it has grown at a faster rate than states like Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mah

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:53 IST

French-based, Bioderma plans to strengthen its presence in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NAOS Skin Care India Private Limited is on an expansion spree in India. Bioderma, one of the renowned skincare brands of NAOS, plans to strengthen its presence and deploy its global best practices in the market.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:44 IST

V-Nourish inaugurates new plant in Keshwana, Rajasthan to...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Popular consumer brand, Veeba Foods has forayed into child nutrition segment with its new brand, V-Nourish, a scientifically designed wholesome nutritional supplement for kids above the age of five.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:43 IST

Power Grid to raise Rs 10,000 crore, board meeting on July 3

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Power Grid Corporation of India said on Friday it plans to raise about Rs 10,000 crore from the domestic market through the issue of bonds in a bid to fund its capital requirements.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:36 IST

Ramagya Roots launches Finland-based curriculum CORE in India

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): With futuristic vision and for the holistic development of its tiny tots, Ramagya Roots, the pre-school chain of Ramagya Group has launched its new global curriculum 'CORE', integrated with the finest International pedagogical practices.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:33 IST

How to address cash flow needs of CA firm with Flexi Business...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Everyone needs a chartered accountant to handle our financial matters now be it for investment purposes or simply cutting down on our taxes. The demand for CAs has increased several-fold. According to a recent study though there are not m

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:12 IST

Great Learning launches new program in Digital Marketing

New Delhi [India] June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Learning, India's largest ed-tech company for working professionals announced the launch of its new program in Strategic Digital Marketing. The six-month program is delivered online with weekend mentorship sessions conducted by experienced faculty and in

Read More
iocl