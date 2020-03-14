Women's hair care and colour company, Streax empowers women through sport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading brand for hair care and colour products, Streax partnered with Western Warriors to host their annual Women's Box Cricket Tournament on Women's Day this year.

A firm believer in mental wellness and physical fitness and a proponent of the game; Streax supported the initiative to celebrate women everywhere and acknowledge their contribution to society.

"Being a woman is a superpower in itself. Women are the real architects of society and it is essential that we do a better job of encouraging them in sport. This will not only promote the culture of fitness but also reinforce their self-confidence and self-esteem", said Trisha A Chhabra, Creative Head, Streax hair colour.

Married to Ashish Chhabra, Joint Managing Director, Streax; Trisha has been instrumental in the growth and development of the company with her unique approach and innovative ideas.

The organisation (HRIPL) has undertaken several charitable ventures to empower the youth and women, under the leadership of the Chhabra family.

The Women's Box Cricket Tournament by Western Warriors is conducted annually to celebrate the essence of womanhood and express gratitude towards the contribution of the feminine force in our lives and society.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

