Working to introduce strict, but practical quality standards for mfg sector: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The government is working to introduce reasonably strict but practical quality standards for the Indian manufacturing sector, said Union minister Piyush Goyal.

"The government is working to introduce quality standards in a much bigger way to help Indian manufacturing sector. In the next 2-3 years, we hope to significantly ramp-up the products which will have reasonably strict, but practical quality standards which will be made compulsory," Goyal said on Monday, addressing the 12th edition of 'MASSMERIZE 2023', organized by industry body FICCI.

"This will help the manufacturing sector stand against irrational competition, increase scale of production and become more competitive," he added.



Further, he said India will be an important consumer market and it is going to see more and more sustainability driving consumer demands.

"It will be a virtuous cycle that we will have to create. There has to be a massive investment to create necessary infrastructure for the economy to rest," he stated.

On FTA negotiations with various countries, Goyal said that while doing our FTA negotiations, the focus is on opportunities that India offers.

"Developed economies could not have become what they are today if they had not internationalized their economy. We need to engage with the world in a bigger way, focusing on scale, improving domestic logistics ecosystem, focus on quality sustainable goods," he added. (ANI)

