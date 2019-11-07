World Animal Protection urges government to stop display of Elephants at Sonepur Fair

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:31 IST

Elpro International School announces 'Elpro Sports Festival'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): While most relate winters to oranges and strawberries and that of basking in the sweet warmth of the sun, students of Elpro International School will be training the hardest as they gear up for the 'Elpro Sports Festival'.