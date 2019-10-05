5th World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy 2019, was concluded by Sumitra Mahajan
5th World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy 2019, was concluded by Sumitra Mahajan

World Leaders encouraged the interfaith and inter-religious movement for World Peace at the 5th World Parliament 2019

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:10 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 5th World Parliament of science, religion and philosophy 2019, concluded successfully in the presence of eminent personalities like Former speaker of Loksabha Sumitra Mahajan, Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad - UNESCO Chair Holder; Founder, MIT World Peace University, Dr R C Sinha, President, Indian Council of Philosophical Research, Prof Ambika Datta Sharma, Secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Darshan Parishad, New Delhi, Prof Dr Ashok Vora, Professor of Philosophy, Delhi University and Rahul V Karad, Executive President, MIT-WPU along with the other dignitaries.
The three-day long conclave saw various World leaders deliberating, discussing and emphasizing on the need of creating and promoting Interfaith and Inter-religious movement for World Peace. Eminent speakers during various sessions highlighted the importance of amalgamation of Science, Religion and Philosophy as the most important source for mankind. The leaders also reflected on the key essentials to create a successful interfaith movement like acceptance to multiple paths to the divine, relieving suffering, honouring gender equality, nurturing and protecting the natural environment.
On concluding day, Sumitra Mahajan, Former Union Minister and Ex LokSabha Speaker, conferred the 'Vishwa-Vigyan-Darshanik Award' to revered Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad for his outstanding contribution to science, spirituality, and philosophy by creating the world's largest dome dedicated to world peace. Apart from day also this the second witnessed Former union minister Padma Bhushan Dr Karan Singh being conferred with Philosopher Saint Dnyaneshwara World Peace Prize 2019 by Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor, Kerala in the august presence of Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Dr Vijay Bhatkar along with other dignitaries. The award ceremony took place at the world's largest dome philosopher Saint Dnyaneshwara World Peace Prayer Hall, Loni Kalbhor, Pune, India.
"Science, Religion and Philosophy are the three key elements which constitutes our lives. In the current scenario it is of utmost important to take care of our environment and it is everyone's responsibility to preserve it for future. I appeal to everyone to come together and work towards development but at the same time protect the environment," said speaker of Loksabha Sumitra Mahajan.
"In the coming years this place will become a Universal Knowledge Center to the whole world," she added.
"Bhagwat Gita is the way of life for all, and it helps to overcome any struggles in our lives. It shows the unique relationship between Guru and disciple without any obligation for pure friendship. Gita teaches everyone the lesson of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The World is one family) along with reverence and dedication," said Padma Bhushan Dr Karan Singh, Former Union Minister.
"One needs to awake his divine consciousness to listen to Lord Krishna's flute which in today's world seems to be difficult due to the chaos and noise around us," he added.
Key Conclusions
The deliberation over the last three days had interesting outcomes and conclusions like the importance of unification of all the religion to save the mankind, the knowledge of how to live life through spirituality, dire need to evolve and promote a value-based universal education system, strong belief in peace and harmony through preaching of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The World is one family) in this current turbulent world. These key messages were sent to the entire humanity through the platform of World Parliament 2019.
Attendees
Religious and world leaders from across the globe and Vice-Chancellors from various universities in India where be present at the conclave. Among those were
* Dr Satya Pal Singh, M P Rajya Sabha, Union Minister, Govt. of India, New Delhi,
* P P Himalayan Swamy Yogi Amarnath, Dr Scott Herriott, Professor of Management and Provost, Maharishi University, USA,
* Puneet Narula, Country Director, India at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore,
* Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik, Chairman, Council for Indian Foreign Policy, New Delhi,
* Dr Sohan Raj Tater, Former Vice-Chancellor, Singhania University, Pacheri Bari, Rajasthan,
* Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Chancellor Maulana Azad National Urdu University, New Delhi,
* Dr Satyanarayan Sahu, Former Joint Secretary, RajyaSabha, New Delhi. Spiritual Master and Santulan Meditation Shreeguru Balaji Tambe, Ex-police director]
* Dr Meera Borwankar among others.
World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy, was organized by MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) in association with World Peace Centre, Alandi, MAEER's MIT Group of institutions and MIT ADT University which had eight plenary sessions with the theme of 'Role of Science, Religion and Philosophy for World Peace and well-being of Mankind' from 2nd to 4th October 2019.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:06 IST

Odisha: Go-Swift portal gets 1,000 proposals within 22 months of rollout

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The state government's single-window for investor facilitation and tracking portal -- Go-Swift -- has got more than 1,000 investment proposals in less than two years of its rollout.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:05 IST

All eyes on Season 9 of Asian Designer Week

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram is all set to host the fashion bonanza - Asian Designer Week (ADW) from 4th to 6th of October.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:28 IST

Margin pressure to persist for pharma companies: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The growth and profitability of Indian pharmaceutical companies in current financial year will be constrained by regulatory interventions like price controls in domestic market and compulsory genericisation in overseas market, according to ICRA Ratings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST

Crisil assigns AAA/stable rating to Rs 500 crore NCD of L&T...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Crisil has assigned its AAA/stable rating to the Rs 500 crore non-convertible debentures of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) due to its strong presence across the financial services space and a well-diversified resource profile.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 19:31 IST

Glad U Came unveils the festive box - an amazing celebrity...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pioneers in the Celebrity Gifting Service, 'Glad U Came' gets ready to unveil the Festive Box, just in time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:52 IST

McDonald's India (west and south) furthers the government's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tough to find skilled people to run the shop floor?

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:52 IST

Merck Foundation partners with the First Lady of the Kingdom of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first 'Merck Foundation Health Media Training' on 03rd October 2019 in Maseru, Lesotho in partnership with H.E. Dr Maesaiah Thabane, The First Lady of the Kingdom

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:47 IST

Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan are in love with Switzerland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): TV Stars Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan, who are currently in Switzerland, cannot seem to get enough of the beautiful alpine country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:15 IST

InstantPay granted Corporate Agency license by IRDA

New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): InstantPay, India's largest Inclusive and Neo Banking platform, today announced that it has received the Corporate Agency license from Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:14 IST

The Melbourne Gin company launches a Signature Range of Gins in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bengaluru bar hoppers and discerning drinkers will now be able to enjoy a taste of Melbourne thanks to the Australian State Government of Victoria's support of local artisanal food, beer and spirit producers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:12 IST

SPMCIL pays dividend of Rs 218 crore to govt for FY19

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) on Friday paid a dividend of Rs 218.48 crore to the government for 2018-19 in compliance of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:46 IST

Festive season could bring cheer to the auto sector: OLX Auto Talk

New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Industry experts opine that a positive change is expected in consumer sentiment as the festive season begins which is expected to bring some respite to the slump in the auto market.

Read More
iocl