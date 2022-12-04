World looks to New India for tech and innovation leadership: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI) Technology and digitalisation are playing a significant role in the shaping of the economies, the trades across the world and India is already taking the lead in that direction and the coming decade will be India's techade (decade powered by the impact of technology) full of opportunities for the young Indians, MoS for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

While speaking at the Jyothi Engineering College in Thrissur, Kerala, on late Saturday, the Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the discourse completely from being a country saddled in scams and red tape to one that the world looks up to for both Technology and Innovation leadership.



The Minister inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics on the campus and expressed hope that it will encourage young Indians to venture into innovation and applications of AI and robotics in different fields.

The Minister said there was already a wave of opportunities for innovation and startups in India and the government looks up to students, entrepreneurs and startups from across the country to grab these opportunities and help India become the trusted tech partner of the world, according to a statement from the ministry of electronics and information technology.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who reached Thrissur earlier on Saturday, visited his first school St. Paul's, Kuriachira, which he had joined as a five-year-old. He was given a ceremonial welcome with the school band presenting a march. He was happy to meet the students, teachers and caregivers at the school. (ANI)

